Sifuna a no-show at crucial ODM meeting as party inches closer to UDA pact

ODM MPs addressing the media in Nairobi on January 12, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A meeting of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Committee held in Vipingo, Kilifi County, on Monday, January 12, resolved to begin pre-election coalition talks with parties, including President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ahead of the August 2027 elections.

The committee tasked Party Leader Oburu Oginga to lead negotiations with potential partners for a formidable formation that will ensure ODM is part of the government after the polls.

Speaking to the press following the closed-door session, Oburu stated that the party will now focus on policy development and coalition building while also preparing its candidate for the race.

“The Committee meeting expressed the intention to initiate structured negotiations with different political formations, beginning with the United Democratic Alliance,” said Oburu.

He added, “We have mandated the Party Leader to commence this process. Concurrently, consultations with Party members will proceed, culminating in the National Delegates Convention.”

The meeting comes amid internal squabbles over potential coalition partners splitting the party into a pro-Ruto faction and another opposed to the president's re-election bid, backed by ODM.

Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna skipped today’s meeting in what some members see as a continuation of his open defiance of the official party's resolve to work with the ruling UDA party within a broad-based government framework through the next election.

Speaking at a separate press conference in Nairobi, lawmakers drawn from the party endorsed a political pact with UDA but criticised Sifuna for giving the critical meeting a wide berth.

“We are in the broad-based government and agree with the outcomes of the Kilifi meeting. Those in disagreement should leave the party. A committee is already in place to lead the talks,” said Makadara MP George Aladwa.

On his part, Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma called on the party to crack the whip on the Nairobi Senator and other members against their 2027 strategy.

“I know Sifuna was not in Kilifi. I want to tell him that we put him there and he should toe the party line,”.

However, Oburu confirmed receiving an apology from Sifuna, as was also the case with Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, who was reportedly on a foreign trip.

Leaders who attended the meeting include Deputy Party Leaders Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and Chairperson Gladys Wanga.