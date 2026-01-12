×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Sifuna a no-show at crucial ODM meeting as party inches closer to UDA pact

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 12, 2026
ODM MPs addressing the media in Nairobi on January 12, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A meeting of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Committee held in Vipingo, Kilifi County, on Monday, January 12, resolved to begin pre-election coalition talks with parties, including President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ahead of the August 2027 elections.

The committee tasked Party Leader Oburu Oginga to lead negotiations with potential partners for a formidable formation that will ensure ODM is part of the government after the polls.

Speaking to the press following the closed-door session, Oburu stated that the party will now focus on policy development and coalition building while also preparing its candidate for the race.

“The Committee meeting expressed the intention to initiate structured negotiations with different political formations, beginning with the United Democratic Alliance,” said Oburu. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added, “We have mandated the Party Leader to commence this process. Concurrently, consultations with Party members will proceed, culminating in the National Delegates Convention.”

The meeting comes amid internal squabbles over potential coalition partners splitting the party into a pro-Ruto faction and another opposed to the president's re-election bid, backed by ODM.

Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna skipped today’s meeting in what some members see as a continuation of his open defiance of the official party's resolve to work with the ruling UDA party within a broad-based government framework through the next election.

Speaking at a separate press conference in Nairobi, lawmakers drawn from the party endorsed a political pact with UDA but criticised Sifuna for giving the critical meeting a wide berth.

“We are in the broad-based government and agree with the outcomes of the Kilifi meeting. Those in disagreement should leave the party. A committee is already in place to lead the talks,” said Makadara MP George Aladwa.

On his part, Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma called on the party to crack the whip on the Nairobi Senator and other members against their 2027 strategy.

“I know Sifuna was not in Kilifi. I want to tell him that we put him there and he should toe the party line,”.

However, Oburu confirmed receiving an apology from Sifuna, as was also the case with Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, who was reportedly on a foreign trip.

Leaders who attended the meeting include Deputy Party Leaders Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and Chairperson Gladys Wanga.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Central Committee Edwin Sifuna Oburu Oginga ODM-UDA Pact
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
26 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
26 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 26 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 26 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 26 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 26 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved