×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Oburu meets Sifuna as ouster bid falters

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 7, 2026
Senators Oburu Oginga and Edwin Sifuna. [ODM, X]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga met Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday as a petition seeking to expel the Nairobi senator from the party collapsed.

Viral photos released by ODM showed Oburu and Sifuna sitting across from each other at a table in what appeared to be the latter's office.

"Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, this morning called on the Party Leader, Senator Oburu Oginga, at his office in Nairobi. Their meeting centred on the unity and the growth of the party," read the caption attached to the pair of photos.

The meeting came a day after Migori Senator Eddy Oketch withdrew his petition calling for Sifuna to be dewhipped from his position and expelled from the party. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Oketch had accused Sifuna of imposing personal opinions on ODM despite his role as official spokesperson.

Speaking during an interview with a local station, Oketch revealed he retreated on Oburu's intervention but threatened to restart the process if internal squabbles rocking ODM are not resolved within a week.

"We are giving an ultimatum that within the next week, if these conversations are not resolved, then we must give party members clarity and remove the confusion," he noted.

Sifuna has repeatedly stated his opposition to President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration despite an ODM-UDA pact expected to lead to collaboration between the two parties in the 2027 elections.

A bitter public spat between Sifuna and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed over alleged misappropriation of funds meant to pay agents during Raila Odinga's failed 2022 presidential run turned friendly fire into a fierce battle.

Sifuna accused Junet of pocketing the funds. The Suna East MP denied the allegation and instead blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for betrayal despite public support of their candidate.

Faced with a looming ouster, Sifuna defiantly dared his accusers to proceed with the plan.

"There is no one who can expel me from ODM," he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Uburu Meets Sifuna ODM Wrangles Sifuna Ouster Bid Senator Eddy Oketch
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
Why general elections leave our country polarised and fragile
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
2027 election technology must be beyond reproach
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved