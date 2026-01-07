×
'You have seven days to respond,' Senator Oketch to ODM leadership

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 7, 2026

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch. [File, Standard]

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has given the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership seven days to respond to allegations that it violated the Party’s constitution.

In a letter dated Tuesday, January 6, and sent through his lawyers, Aguko, Osman and Company, Oketch accused ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna of gross misconduct.

He alleged that Sifuna breached the Political Parties Act by promoting the interests of rival political parties while serving in the Party’s top administrative role.

Oketch had earlier filed a motion seeking Sifuna’s de-whipping and expulsion, but later withdrew it following interventions by party leader Oburu Oginga.

“Even with that opportunity for dialogue from our party leader, it cannot be in perpetuity. It cannot go on forever,” said Senator Oketch said. “We are giving an ultimatum that within the next week, if these conversations are not resolved, then we must give party members clarity and remove the confusion.”

In his letter, Oketch accused Sifuna of disclosing confidential information about ODM’s 2022 presidential campaign financing and publicly opposing the Party’s decision to support the broad-based government arrangement with President William Ruto.

He also called on ODM to immediately suspend Sifuna from acting as Secretary-General, de-whip him from all parliamentary leadership positions, and remove his name from the party membership register.

Speaking during a TV interview on Wednesday, January 7, the Migori Senator reiterated his accusations, stating that he had detected “mischief” in Sifuna’s leadership. He further accused the secretary-general of mobilising ODM members during the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua based on ideological differences, only to later align with him.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale said on Monday that there were no plans to remove the Sifuna.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi also dismissed Oketch’s claims, warning that they lacked a legal basis and could backfire.

Omondi said he had advised Oketch to withdraw the letter to protect his reputation.

