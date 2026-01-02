Wetang'ula, Mudavadi 'rejection' in Western gives Ruto a headache

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at a past function. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto and his key point men in Western Kenya, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, were hoping to capitalise on UDA’s win for Malava by-election to perpetuate a narrative that the popularity of the government was still intact in the region.

Recent political developments, however, indicate that Ruto’s grip on the Luhya nation is still facing a significant challenge marked by emerging unity efforts among local leaders and growing support for alternative political movements.