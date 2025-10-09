Privatization Bill sails through Parliament despite opposition from some MPs

The National Assembly during a past session. [File, Standard]

Parliament has passed the Privatization Bill 2025, which seeks to give a legal framework to guide the process of turning State corporations into commercial enterprises.

The Bill now awaits Presidential assent.

The Bill was passed despite opposition from a section of MPs, who condemned the hurried manner in which the Government seeks to pass it, noting that the issue was sneaked into the order paper last week.

Leader of Majority, Kimani Ichung'wah on Thursday said the Bill went through public participation as required by law.

"I have heard people say that State corporations are being sold without public participation and one of the amendments that was proposed by the committee of the Whole House is a new clause that obligates even the Privatization proposal to be approved by Parliament, so that even in law, we will have active public participation right from the proposal to the program," he said.

He dismissed reports that money will be lost in the sale of shares, saying it will now go to the consolidated fund.

Ichung'wah said that Bill also speaks to the dilution of shares in State Corporations, a situation that protects these entities.

"For any sale of Government corporations, you cannot do it without express approval of the National Assembly," Ichung'wah said.

The Majority leader criticized a section of MPs who he said were not in the House when the Bill was being debated upon yet they have been opposing it in other places, including political events.

"They were not here....even that rudderless, clueless, vision less group... None of them were here," he said.

Marsabit County MP Naomi Waqo said: "I second this Bill, which is very relevant and timely. It is our prayer that this will transform our country positively."