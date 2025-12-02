Magwanga accuses Wanga of locking his office as political row escalates

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga at a past event. [File, Standard]

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga now wants Governor Gladys Wanga to reopen his office, which was closed as fallout over the by-election escalates.

The relationship between Wanga and Magwanga has deteriorated after the deputy governor’s offices were locked abruptly on Monday.

The closure of the offices came after the governor sacked Magwanga as the CECM for Agriculture.

The deputy governor said his office was locked illegally. He wants the governor to order those who locked the office to re-open it.

“I call upon Governor Wanga to rein on those who are involved in locking the office to immediately reverse these unlawful closure, restore access to all locked offices and recommit to serving the people with honour and fairness,” Magwanga in a press statement.

He condemned the closure of the office, saying it amounts to denying the people of Homa Bay services.

“It has come to my urgent attention that my office has been unlawfully locked, barring staff from performing their duties,” Magwanga said.

The Deputy Governor termed the act unethical, illegal, alarming display of blatant impunity and abuse of power.

“I condemn this shameful and retrogressive assault on public administration in the strongest possible terms,” he added.

Magwanga expressed concerns that locking up government offices over political disagreements is an intolerable attack on democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The Deputy Governor said the decision was aimed at undermining his office and obstructing the county government functions.

Magwanga said the act amounted to intolerance for dissent and disregard for public interest.

He argued that a public office should not be held by an individual as a private property.

The deputy governor said political differences must be solved through dialogue and respect.

“Political differences should not be solved through a toxic approach. Our county deserves leadership that puts people first and safeguards the laws which protect our democracy,” he wrote.

Wanga and Magwanga disagreed over the recently concluded Kasipul by-election.

In the by-election, Magwanga supported Philip Aroko, an independent candidate, while Wanga supported ODM candidate Boyd Were.