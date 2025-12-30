UDA hands nomination certificate to ex-MP's son in Isiolo South race

The late Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi. [File, Standard]

The son of the late Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi, who was unanimously endorsed by elders to go for the seat has been issued with UDA nomination certificate.

Tubi Mohamed Tubi was on Tuesday issued with the nomination certificate by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan at the party headquarters.

Tubi, 37 was accompanied by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and three-term former Isiolo North MP Haji Charfano Guyo Mokku.

Mokku, also a former Assistant minister in the government of President Daniel Moi told The Standard on phone that Tubi Jnr had formally joined UDA.

"It's official that Tubi, the son of the late MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu is a member of UDA and will be the party's flag bearer in the by election," said Mokku.

The move comes three weeks after four MPs led by Kitutu Chache North's Japheth Nyakundi, who is also the party's national Treasurer and his Mogotio counterpart Reuben Bowen urged Isiolo elders to woo Tubi Jnr to join and vie on the party's ticket in the February 26 by-election.

Tubi who died on November 12, 2025 had vied for the seat on Jubilee Party ticket in the 2022 General Election and the elders had initiated the move to pick the deceased's second son four days after the burial ceremony.

The elders in a meeting that was also attended by professionals and women had also declared that Tubi Jnr should go for the seat, unopposed.

The declaration was supported by the political camp of Governor Abdi Guyo and Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya who said they would abide by decision of the elders.

However, the declaration is limited to the by election and other aspirants are free to contest the seat from the forthcoming General Elections in 2027.

During the recent visit by UDA who spoke during a medical fundraiser in aid of Mohamed Ali Mudale, an elder who was among those involved in the declaration, Nyakundi said President Ruto has already done a lot of development for northern Kenya and appointed many from the region, including Isiolo to top national positions.

Nyakundi cited the ongoing construction of the Isiolo-Mandera Highway and the equipment of the new Sololo Level Four Hospital in Moyale's Marsabit county and appointments like principal secretaries, chairpersons and CEOs of commissions and state corporations among others.

"Isiolo leaders and elders should work with the government of the day. President Ruto has demonstrated goodwill by developing the region including Isiolo. Electing an MP on UDA would strength your say in the government," advised Nyakundi.

Mr Bowen had said they would work closely with the elders in a bid to get Tubi Jnr join the party adding that a trip for the stakeholders including the elders, the family of the late MP and the younger Tubi will be organised for a meeting with President Ruto.

That event was organised by NGEC Chairperson Rehema Dida Jaldesa and Sports CEO Nuh Mohamed Ibrahim in consultation with members of the Borana Council of Elders officials and other leaders from two of Isiolo's political camps.

Key concerns of the locals include rising cases of external banditry and cattle rustling and impasse at the County Assembly of Isiolo, that has two speakers leading two rival Assemblies.

A source close to UDA revealed that the elders involved in the process of picking Tubi Jnr would be among delegates expected to visit President Ruto at State House sometime next month.