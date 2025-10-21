Kilifi ODM leaders vow to secure victory in Magarini by-election to honour Raila's legacy

Military officers escort the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during burial in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

ODM leaders in Kilifi have vowed to defend the party’s dominance in the county by securing victory in the Magarini by-election on November 27, in honour of their late party leader, Raila Odinga.

Joseph Chilumo, ODM’s Kilifi County Deputy Leader, said the party won over 80 per cent of elective seats in the county, and its leaders were keen to maintain their dominance.

He said the late Raila had mentored many leaders in Kilifi who would continue his legacy and advance development of the once poorest county in the country.

Chilumo, a close ally of Raila, dismissed claims that the party’s influence in the county would fade following the loss of its founder.

“The best way to keep his spirit alive is to sustain ODM’s dominance in Kilifi. We will begin by doing so in the Magarini by-election,” he said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared 10 candidates to contest in the upcoming poll.

ODM has issued a direct nomination to former MP Harrison Kombe to defend his seat. Chilumo revealed that Raila had planned to campaign personally for Kombe. “Baba was to come to Magarini for the by-election campaigns. He was pleased that the broad-based government had agreed on one ODM candidate and was ready to support him fully,” Chilumo said.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance UDA and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance PAA have thrown their weight behind ODM’s Kombe in the poll.

Chilumo said ODM’s strength lies in its well-established grassroots structures and commitment to its people.

Kilifi County ODM Women’s League Chairperson Caroline Kalume said ODM will continue with Raila’s legacy and fight for the rights of women, unity, and equity.

“Raila was a pillar of democracy, a human rights defender, and a voice to the voiceless. He trusted women and fought for us and opened doors for women’s leadership and encouraged us to go vie for political positions,” she said.

“We only have one commitment and promise to make to Raila; we shall stand and light the torch of ODM with discipline and passion in Kilifi County,” said Kilifi County ODM youth leader Abdhalah Khombe.