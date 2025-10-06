Kindiki accuses past regime of marginalising northern Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with other political leaders at Garissa Market, Garissa County. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has faulted the previous administration for sidelining Northern Kenya in development and public services.\

Speaking on Monday at Water Grounds in Garissa Town during an empowerment event for traders affected by the Suq Mugdi fire in July, Kindiki said past vetting processes made it difficult for residents to access identification documents such as ID cards and birth certificates.

“It was very hard and cumbersome for people in Northern Kenya to get identification documents before 2022. But President Ruto promised to abolish that retrogressive policy, and he fulfilled it on February 5 in Wajir. All Kenyans now, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, are served equally,” he said.

Kindiki noted that the reopening of the Garissa passport office, closed since 2019 and relaunched by President Ruto in May, was part of efforts to end historical marginalisation.

During his tour, the DP inspected the Sh710 million upgrade of Garissa Airstrip, which includes a Sh110 million contribution from the county government, and reviewed progress on the Sh1.7 billion Tana River–Garissa Bridge.

He also announced ongoing infrastructure projects worth billions, including the 750-kilometre Mandera–Wajir–Isiolo highway valued at Sh100 billion.

The 370-kilometre Lamu–Ijara–Garissa–Isiolo road, and the planned Garissa–Dadaab–Liboi–Harhar corridor linking Kenya to Somalia.

“This is the longest road to be constructed by any government since independence,” he said, adding that the projects will lower commodity prices, enhance security and boost economic activity.

In addition, the DP highlighted Sh13 billion government investments in affordable housing, markets and hostels in Garissa, as well as Sh1 billion for a new Tana River Bridge in Garissa Town and Sh1.7 billion for last-mile electricity connections benefiting 7,200 households.

Kindiki also raised concern over high child mortality rates in the region, pledging that the government would work with the Ministry of Health to strengthen healthcare access.

The event was attended by Health CS Aden Duale, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane and a host of MPs and local leaders.