×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Gachagua lost, Lamu Woman Rep gained from 'tutam' booing incident

By Macharia Munene | Jan. 12, 2026

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during the official unveiling of party members of the county assembly in Nairobi on December 3, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As politicians, Muthoni Marubu and Rigathi Gachagua are similar but different. Each verbalises what comes to mind and seemingly seeks recognition as the voice of different ‘Kikuyu’ clusters. While Muthoni believes she speaks for the Kikuyu in the Lamu and Coastal diaspora, Gachagua aspires to rule the entire ‘Ruriri’, or nation, wherever the people are. Their individual behaviour, while attending the funeral in Kigumo, Murang’a, of James ‘Bazenga’ Gakuya’s mother, exposed them. Muthoni’s political star shone while Gachagua’s seemingly dimmed.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu ‘Tutam' President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
24 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
24 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 24 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 24 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 24 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 24 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved