Gachagua lost, Lamu Woman Rep gained from 'tutam' booing incident

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during the official unveiling of party members of the county assembly in Nairobi on December 3, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As politicians, Muthoni Marubu and Rigathi Gachagua are similar but different. Each verbalises what comes to mind and seemingly seeks recognition as the voice of different ‘Kikuyu’ clusters. While Muthoni believes she speaks for the Kikuyu in the Lamu and Coastal diaspora, Gachagua aspires to rule the entire ‘Ruriri’, or nation, wherever the people are. Their individual behaviour, while attending the funeral in Kigumo, Murang’a, of James ‘Bazenga’ Gakuya’s mother, exposed them. Muthoni’s political star shone while Gachagua’s seemingly dimmed.