Ali Abdullahi Surraw sworn in as new SRC CEO

By Mike Kihaki | Jan. 12, 2026
Ali Abdullahi Surraw during his vetting before the National assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee at Parliament on September 18, 2020. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Ali Abdullahi Surraw has been sworn in as the Chief Executive Officer, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Surraw took the oath of office on Monday, January 12, 2026, in Nairobi, in a ceremony administered by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Lady Justice Martha Koome.

The swearing-in was conducted in line with constitutional requirements and relevant statutory provisions governing the commission.

The appointment comes at a critical time when SRC continues to play a central role in guiding remuneration decisions amid growing pressure on public finances and rising demands from various sectors of the public.

Surraw brings to the commission nearly two decades of experience in public service management, governance, human resource leadership and financial administration.

Before joining SRC, he served as Deputy Registrar of Political Parties and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

During his tenure there, he was instrumental in institutional restructuring, automation of human resource systems, strategic engagement with stakeholders and the strengthening of compliance and governance frameworks within political parties.

He has also held several senior positions across government and the private sector, including serving as County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning in Isiolo County.

In that role, he oversaw budget formulation, fiscal planning and public finance management at the county level.

Surraw’s career portfolio further includes stints as Executive Director at Millennium Innovation Consulting Group, Branch Manager at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and Elections Coordinator at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), experiences that SRC says have equipped him with a broad understanding of public administration and institutional accountability.

SRC is mandated to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers, while advising the national and county governments on the pay of other public officers.

In a statement, the commission expressed confidence that his leadership will advance SRC’s mandate and reinforce principles of fiscal discipline and good governance in public sector remuneration.

SRC noted that it looks forward to working closely with the new Commission Secretary and CEO to ensure balanced pay structures that protect the public interest while supporting an efficient and motivated public service.

