DP Ruto: Johnson Sakaja has the papers

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and Senator Johnson at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at critics of Nairobi Senator and UDA’s Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja’s academic credentials.

Ruto who spoke in West Mugirango, Nyamira County said: “I want to tell Jubilee party, leave Sakaja alone. He is a young man from Nairobi. He went to school and his qualifications are known. Stop interfering with him.”

The DP pointed an accusatory finger at a third party whom he said are doing all they can to frustrate Sakaja.

“They have made calls everywhere…even to State House Uganda, in an attempt to stop Sakaja from taking over as Nairobi Governor. If there is someone who’s degree certificate is questionable, it is your Azimio presidential candidate. Show us where he studied, with whom he studied and who his lecturers were.” Ruto said.

Sakaja was dealt a major blow as proceedings at the IEBC tribunal continued. This is after the Commission for University Education (CUE) on Wednesday revoked recognition of the degree awarded to him from Team University, Uganda.

"The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said the degree.”

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE's recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree - Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university," CUE said in a letter addressed to Sakaja.

However, on Wednesday evening, the Senator breathed a sigh of relief after High Court Judge Justice Jarius Ngaah suspended the decision by CUE to revoke the said degree. The Judge further prohibited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from striking Sakaja from its list of candidates cleared to run for Nairobi.

"Considering the material before the court, I am also satisfied that the applicant has made out a case for grant of leave to file a substantive motion for judicial review orders of certiorari, mandamus and prohibition.” the Judge ordered.

Share this story