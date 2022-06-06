Kalonzo Musyoka: I pledge my unequivocal support for Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua joined by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Mombasa Governor Ali Joho during the launch of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party manifesto at Nyayo Stadium on June 6, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has assured Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga of his support.

Odinga, who was on Sunday cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for presidency, launched his manifesto on Monday night.

At the launch, Kalonzo Musyoka who has been promised Chief Minister position if Raila wins in the election, was quick to give his assurance.

“What a powerful ticket. In 2013 we launched the CORD manifesto. In 2017, we launched the NASA manifesto. This is a 5-star manifesto,” said Kalonzo.

“I pledge my unequivocal support. We have an election to win. I pledge to fight for you like a buffalo soldier,” remarked Kalonzo.

The Wiper party leader last week dropped his presidential bid in favour of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo made the announcement from the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka centre where he was joined by Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi and other elected leaders.

Raila Odinga offered Kalonzo the Chief Cabinet Minister role when he named Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his presidential running mate on May 16.

“After wide consultations with the party leadership, clergy and the professionals, I have decided to accept with humility and appreciation my nomination as the chief minister in the Azimio One Kenya coalition,” Kalonzo said.

He also congratulated Martha Karua’s nomination as Raila’s deputy in his presidential bid.

“I want to assure Martha of my full and unequivocal support and that ticket of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua,” he said.

