Kalonzo Musyoka drops presidential bid in favour of Raila Odinga, rejoins Azimio

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Samson Wire]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dropped his presidential bid in favour of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo made the announcement from the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka centre where he was joined by Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi and other elected leaders.

He is set to take up the Chief Cabinet Minister that was offered to him by Raila Odinga when he named Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate on May 16.

“After wide consultations with the party leadership, clergy and the professionals, I have decided to accept with humility and appreciation my nomination as the chief minister in the Azimio One Kenya coalition,” he said.

He congratulated Martha Karua’s nomination as Raila’s deputy in his presidential bid. “I want to assure Martha of my full and unequivocal support and that ticket of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.”

Kalonzo said that he was now ready to hit the campaign trail together with his Wiper party elected leaders. “I commit myself to the Azimio-OKA campaign activities because we are in this race to win.”

He urged Kenyans to vote for Raila Odinga saying the alternative choice of candidates was unthinkable and unacceptable.

He thanked Andrew Sunkuli the man that he had nominated to deputise him in his candidature, promising him that wherever he (Kalonzo) will be he will take Andrew with him.

Sunkuli lauded the move by Kalonzo saying that stepping aside in favour of Raila Odinga’s bid does not make him a weak leader and that he fully supports the decision.

“Giving way in fact gives way to you becoming a great man tomorrow,” he said.

Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi congratulated the move by Kalonzo saying the sacrifice that he made was not just for him but for sake of Kenyans.

“It was easy to stand by you, it was easy to be your friend, it was easy to be your brother because simply of your character,” he said.

He said that the Kanu party was committed to supporting the Azimio coalition bid promising to hit the campaign. “As we start his journey we will stand with you to the end,” he said.

The leaders after addressing the press left for a rally at Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

Share this story