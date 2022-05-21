UDA picks Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira MP race
POLITICS
By
Clement Masombo
| May 21st 2022 | 1 min read
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has picked Konyu Ward Member of County Assembly Eric Wamumbi as Mathira parliamentary seat aspirant.
This after Deputy President William Ruto chose the area MP, Rigathi Gachagua, as his running mate in the August 9, 2022 presidential election.
Speaking during a political rally in Karatina Town, Nyeri County, DP Ruto described Wamumbi as a “person who has been committed to UDA”.
“Wamumbi is a firm leader. He was one of the few MCAs in Nyeri County who refused bribe offers in order to endorse the BBI Bill in the County Assembly. His firmness will be of great value to the people of Mathira,” said the deputy president.
Wamumbi, who is a first-term lawmaker, is area MP Rigathi Gachagua’s close friend.
He has attended all the political rallies that Gachagua has held in Mathira Constituency.
The Standard understands that on Wednesday, May 18, Wamumbi submitted his documents to UDA Party officials, expressing interest in the Mathira parliamentary seat.
The party had asked interested aspirants to submit their applications by Friday, May 20.
On Saturday, Ruto, who is the Party leader of UDA, said the outfit had settled on Wamumbi as Gachagua’s replacement.
Addressing the roadside crowd in Karatina Town, Wamumbi said he will “continue the good work that Rigathi had started”.
