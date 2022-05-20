× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Cate Waruguru: Be assured that I'll still be an MP in the next Parliament

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | May 20th 2022 | 2 min read

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru maintains that she will be in Kenya’s next Parliament, despite losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

Waruguru, in an interview with KTN News on Friday, reaffirmed her commitment to UDA and the DP William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The most important thing is that I be one of the members of the 13th Parliament. And, I want to assure you that I’ll be sworn into office as a Member of Parliament after the August 9 General Election,” the Woman Rep said.

Waruguru decried being used as a pawn during the party primaries in Laikipia East Constituency. Still, she is aware politics is akin to a game of chess, which commands moving with speed and wit.

KEEP READING

 “UDA nominations were unfair, but I have discussed this with our party leader. I will not allow external factors to keep me away from my goals under Kenya Kwanza."

The lawmaker lost the bid to run for the Laikipia East MP seat on a UDA ticket, trounced by Amin Deddy, who got 12,743 votes. Waruguru got 5,595, a difference of 7,148 votes.

She added that her focus is now on supporting the deputy president in his quest to become Kenya’s fifth president.

“I’m now in Ruto’s presidential campaign team and will concentrate on campaigning for him as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

On Azimio la Umoja’s choice of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate, Waruguru avowed that the Narc-Kenya party leader is a good person at heart, but who is “being used to advance Azimio’s agenda.”

“Karua is a good candidate but I see her as a bombing packaging…an atomic bomb with icing sugar waiting to explode,” said Waruguru.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Serial shop lifter caught stealing maize flour again
In a separate incident on April 15, the man had been arraigned in court for stealing goods worth Sh3,165 from a supermarket.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Ringa Boys High School on the spot over student's death
Ringa Boys High School on the spot over student's death

COUNTIES

By James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Battle of titans: Karua vs Gachagua

By Ndungu Gachane | 1 hour ago

Battle of titans: Karua vs Gachagua
What happens if running mate withdraws few days to elections?

By Betty Njeru | 9 hours ago

What happens if running mate withdraws few days to elections?
When the witty and wiry carry the day in campaigns

By Amos Kareithi | 13 hours ago

When the witty and wiry carry the day in campaigns
Ruto promises farmers cheap loans, better prices

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 21 hours ago

Ruto promises farmers cheap loans, better prices

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC