When Raila Odinga climbed Mt Kenya without Uhuru

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga accompanied by Mt Kenya politicians during a meeting with Jubilee Candidates at Oljororok in Nyandarua county on May 5, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a fresh charm offensive in the Mt Kenya region as he works with leaders from affiliate parties to win locals.

After the burial of the former President Mwai Kibaki last week, Raila spent the night in Nyeri County and started his campaigns the next day at the ACK St Peters Cathedral flanked by a host of aspirants drawn from political parties under Azimio. After the meeting, he addressed a mammoth crowd chanting Baba slogans and he told them ‘Baba Amerudi’.

On the same day, Raila played golf at Nyeri Club organised to honour the late Kibaki who was an avid golfer and member of the club. Later at Kagumo Teachers Training College, Raila met over 700 small-scale traders. The following day, he flew to Laikipia where he met over 300 aspirants and held a rally at Nanyuki town before heading to Kirinyaga. On Wednesday, Raila was in Kiambu and later Murang'a for strategy meetings with Azimio aspirants before a vigorous campaign tour of Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

In all the political tours, Raila kept his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta at bay while seemingly inheriting his foot soldiers who are now taking the centre stage in popularising his campaigns in the vote-rich basket. Leaders affiliated with Azimio have disclosed to The Sunday Standard that results of a private poll showed Raila’s popularity in the area is rising gradually, giving them a confidence boost. There were fears previously that any leader associated with Raila was committing political suicide, but after a series of boardroom meetings comprising opinion and grassroots leaders, Raila phobia has increasingly decreased.

“People had been fed with propaganda to an extent of believing Raila was not a human being. It has not been an easy task to debunk the lies but we are gaining day by day,” Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, said.

She added: “As he interacts with our people more often, we are replacing the propaganda with his agenda such as the Baba Care, the social protection fund and the tax grace period for business people and this has worked tremendously and miraculously,” said Chege.

To debunk the myths and misconceptions about Raila, a team of professionals, the clergy and leaders of the informal sector have been roped in and have silently been engaging locals in organised meetings across Mt Kenya. Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru who is seeking governorship on Jubilee ticket, said Raila has gained immense support and goodwill from voters especially those who have earned their property through sheer hard work. He said such people are also playing an integral part silently to ensure Raila penetrates the region.

“The claim that selling Raila in Mt Kenya is akin to selling pork in Middle East is a thing of the past. We only have two choices and we have to select the clearest better choice,” said Kibiru.

The business mogul has joined hands with influential leaders in Kirinyaga including Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Jubilee’s county chairperson Muriithi Kangara to popularise the Raila ticket. In Murang'a, Stephen Karau is leading professionals to help spread Raila’s gospel in a strategy backed by former Uhuru foot soldiers. While Raila seems to have inherited Uhuru's brigade, the president has been conspicuously missing in the rallies in what Azimio leaders term strategic.

“It’s two fronts. The professionals, clergy, opinion leaders are preparing the way for Raila while at the tail end, Uhuru will now join in after the electorate have already accepted Raila and this will seek to remove the project tag,” Kibiru said.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi said while Uhuru has not been physically visible in the meetings, his political hand is behind the Raila success.

“He has donated his political machinery that includes grassroots connections to his ODM leader and this has worked to Raila’s advantage.

“This is what worked for Uhuruto in 2013 and in 2017 and will play a major role in helping Raila clinch the presidency,” Ngugi added.

Some leaders, including Chege have forfeited their ambitions to popularise Raila. Also in this ring is former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth. The two leaders’ names have been forwarded by Jubilee Party to Raila’s running mate selection panel.

