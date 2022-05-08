× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

When Raila Odinga climbed Mt Kenya without Uhuru

POLITICS
By Ndung’u Gachane | May 8th 2022 | 4 min read
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga accompanied by Mt Kenya politicians during a meeting with Jubilee Candidates at Oljororok in Nyandarua county on May 5, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a fresh charm offensive in the Mt Kenya region as he works with leaders from affiliate parties to win locals.

After the burial of the former President Mwai Kibaki last week, Raila spent the night in Nyeri County and started his campaigns the next day at the ACK St Peters Cathedral flanked by a host of aspirants drawn from political parties under Azimio. After the meeting, he addressed a mammoth crowd chanting Baba slogans and he told them ‘Baba Amerudi’.

On the same day, Raila played golf at Nyeri Club organised to honour the late Kibaki who was an avid golfer and member of the club. Later at Kagumo Teachers Training College, Raila met over 700 small-scale traders. The following day, he flew to Laikipia where he met over 300 aspirants and held a rally at Nanyuki town before heading to Kirinyaga. On Wednesday, Raila was in Kiambu and later Murang'a for strategy meetings with Azimio aspirants before a vigorous campaign tour of Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

In all the political tours, Raila kept his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta at bay while seemingly inheriting his foot soldiers who are now taking the centre stage in popularising his campaigns in the vote-rich basket. Leaders affiliated with Azimio have disclosed to The Sunday Standard that results of a private poll showed Raila’s popularity in the area is rising gradually, giving them a confidence boost. There were fears previously that any leader associated with Raila was committing political suicide, but after a series of boardroom meetings comprising opinion and grassroots leaders, Raila phobia has increasingly decreased.

KEEP READING

“People had been fed with propaganda to an extent of believing Raila was not a human being. It has not been an easy task to debunk the lies but we are gaining day by day,” Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, said.

She added: “As he interacts with our people more often, we are replacing the propaganda with his agenda such as the Baba Care, the social protection fund and the tax grace period for business people and this has worked tremendously and miraculously,” said Chege.

To debunk the myths and misconceptions about Raila, a team of professionals, the clergy and leaders of the informal sector have been roped in and have silently been engaging locals in organised meetings across Mt Kenya. Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru who is seeking governorship on Jubilee ticket, said Raila has gained immense support and goodwill from voters especially those who have earned their property through sheer hard work. He said such people are also playing an integral part silently to ensure Raila penetrates the region.

“The claim that selling Raila in Mt Kenya is akin to selling pork in Middle East is a thing of the past. We only have two choices and we have to select the clearest better choice,” said Kibiru.

The business mogul has joined hands with influential leaders in Kirinyaga including Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Jubilee’s county chairperson Muriithi Kangara to popularise the Raila ticket. In Murang'a, Stephen Karau is leading professionals to help spread Raila’s gospel in a strategy backed by former Uhuru foot soldiers. While Raila seems to have inherited Uhuru's brigade, the president has been conspicuously missing in the rallies in what Azimio leaders term strategic.

“It’s two fronts. The professionals, clergy, opinion leaders are preparing the way for Raila while at the tail end, Uhuru will now join in after the electorate have already accepted Raila and this will seek to remove the project tag,” Kibiru said.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi said while Uhuru has not been physically visible in the meetings, his political hand is behind the Raila success.

“He has donated his political machinery that includes grassroots connections to his ODM leader and this has worked to Raila’s advantage.

“This is what worked for Uhuruto in 2013 and in 2017 and will play a major role in helping Raila clinch the presidency,” Ngugi added.

Some leaders, including Chege have forfeited their ambitions to popularise Raila. Also in this ring is former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth. The two leaders’ names have been forwarded by Jubilee Party to Raila’s running mate selection panel.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Why Archbishop Muheria is a good man
Muheria dignified the man by calling him “a son of the nation.” He legitimised his lowly feelings when recognised him as a mourner “emotional at the loss of our leader.”
Brilliant Brighton demolish Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion trounced Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, as Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a fifth straight away defeat

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila unveils plan to boost Jua Kali sector if elected president

By Stephanie Wangari | 2 hours ago

Raila unveils plan to boost Jua Kali sector if elected president
DP William Ruto to reverse Uhuru's port, SGR deals

By Dennis Tarus | 3 hours ago

DP William Ruto to reverse Uhuru's port, SGR deals
Done deal: Uhuru Kenyatta's wild card in Raila Odinga deputy search

By Jacob Ng’etich | 3 hours ago

Done deal: Uhuru Kenyatta's wild card in Raila Odinga deputy search
Kalonzo changes mind, attends Azimio running mate interview

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

Kalonzo changes mind, attends Azimio running mate interview

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC