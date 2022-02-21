Push to have OKA leaders team up with Raila at Azimio jamboree

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi (centre) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) at Kadongo ground in Kisauni. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are pulling behind-the-scene moves to have One Kenya Alliance (OKA) join Azimio La Umoja separately at the weekend.

The plan is to have OKA principals sign a coalition agreement during a political jamboree at Kasarani Stadium that will be preceded by the twin National Delegates Convention by Jubilee and ODM, which are slated for later this week. Jubilee and ODM have planned for their respective two-day NDCs at Kenyatta International Conference Centre and Kasarani Stadium on February 25 and 26.

Yesterday, sources said Raila met Wiper leader Kalonzo Muysoka at the Tamarind Restaurant for breakfast. The meeting, according to the sources, was part of the ongoing talks to reunite the two politicians ahead of the August 9 polls.

It came barely days after Kalonzo disclosed that coalition talks between OKA and Azimio la Umoja were at an advance stage, implying that he was about to join forces with Raila for the Uhuru succession race.

While in Nyamira last week, Kalonzo said he had been in talks with Uhuru.

“You may be thinking that he is going away but he is busy strengthening Jubilee,” Kalonzo said.

He also said he was in talks with other like-minded leaders with the aim of winning the presidency.

Besides Kalonzo, the other OKA leaders are Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and United Democratic Party’s Cyrus Jirongo.

A source in Uhuru and Raila’s circles yesterday told The Standard that the OKA parties will sign individually to the deal at Kasarani should the talks be concluded in good time. OKA leaders Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) at Ufungamano House, Nairobi. February 18, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

However, according to the source, OKA had demanded for a coalition-to-coalition deal that would have handed them the running mate slot since Raila will be the movement’s flagbearer.

“OKA had demanded to come in as a coalition and part of their demand was to share slots between the two coalitions as equal partners. This was not agreed on,” said the source. “We have since reached an agreement that the parties will join Azimio individually”.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat said it was now a matter of time before the two coalitions join forces.

“It is no longer a secret. Talks are ongoing and it is about when the deal can be signed. It is about deciding on a date,” said Salat. “I am hoping we can finish up as soon as possible so that we can hit the ground running”.

Salat said that part of the agreement was how the parties would share positions when they form the next government.

The recently enacted Political Parties (Amendment) Act requires parties seeking to form a coalition party to submit their agreements to the Registrar of Political Parties by April 9, meaning that parties have about 50 days to comply.

Challenges abound, though.

Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr – a close ally of Kalonzo – has said that there were no structured discussions yet on the agreement.

However, he said there had been an initial proposal to form a super alliance without a predetermined presidential candidate.

“Last time I heard about the talks, there was a proposal to set up a three pronged outfit or super alliance without any candidate. It is now three weeks since I heard of those proposals,” he said.

Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan said a union between Azimio and OKA will be modelled as a political movement whose ultimate goal will be “to deliver an all-inclusive government that will reaffirm the rallying unity quest birthed by the handshake between the President and Raila”.

“We want to not only surpass the 50 per cent +1 vote threshold, but to do so by a decisive margin,” said the Eldas MP. Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan. [David Njaaga, Standard]

ODM chairman John Mbadi said they expect Kalonzo and Gideon to attend the political jamboree at Kasarani.

He said the country should expect possible major political pronouncements that have the potential of drastically re-shape the Uhuru succession race.

According to him, the ongoing coalition talks were at the level of party leaders.

“It is a discussion at some level that I am not involved in. I may not be privy to the details. There are discussions and we don’t have the luxury of time because we have until April 9 to submit papers,” said Mbadi.

He said that since Raila attended NDCs by Wiper and Kanu, they expect the two leaders to attend the weekend meeting.

“If they will be making certain pronouncements on that day let’s wait and not speculate,” he added.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the party will provide further details of the planned meeting after holding its National Management Committee (NMC) meeting tomorrow.

Nearly 4,000 delegates are expected to attend Jubilee NDC where President Uhuru is expected to formally endorse Raila for the top seat.

