× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wanga 'endorsement', six-piece call jolt ODM ahead of primaries

POLITICS
By Harold Odhiambo and James Omoro | February 21st 2022

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga on teh campaign trail, February 13, 2022. [James Omoro, Standard]

Last Sunday’s endorsement of Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga by some members of Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign team has sparked claims of favouritism of some aspirants, threatening to divide supporters.

The protests come as the high-stakes primaries of the party, perceived to be dominant in Nyanza, part of Western, Coast and Nairobi, is heating up.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential campaign team has been faulted for backing certain aspirants in crowded races even before party nominations, with aspirants asking the leaders to restrict themselves to looking for votes for Raila.

Whereas the group has been traversing the country to market Raila’s presidential bid, the decision by some members of the team to declare support for certain aspirants and the push for a six-piece voting pattern have sparked criticism.

KEEP READING

The development comes as pressure mounts on Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement to ensure the primaries are free and fair. Supporters and aspirants of the party fear a shambolic exercise could tear the party apart and lead to defections.

Fringe parties working under the Azimio la Umoja banner are also uneasy with the group’s push for a six-piece voting pattern to lockout candidates from other parties in areas considered ODM and Jubilee strongholds.

In parts of the country where Raila’s party enjoys a huge following, the race for the party ticket is causing jitters among aspirants.

This informs the stiff opposition that has greeted the decision by senior figures in the presidential team to openly throw their weight behind some aspirants eyeing seats.

Last week, the campaign team led by governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Kananu (Nairobi), Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina alongside several MPs endorsed Wanga for the Homa Bay governor seat.

Earlier in Nyamira County, a group led by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed had also endorsed ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire to run for governor.

Last week, the Azimio la Umoja team rooted for ODM candidates in Busia and Migori counties, with Ole Kina saying Central Kenya should be left for Jubilee Party while ODM should focus on Nyanza.

The developments have, however, rubbed some aspirants the wrong way. The aspirants have told the team to stop meddling in local politics and instead focus on presidential vote.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In Homa Bay County, Wanga’s opponents are now up in arms over the decision by members of the presidential team to endorse her for the governor seat even though some claimed the leaders had a democratic right to support whoever they want.

Yesterday, a number of aspirants eyeing the seat said such a move was a recipe for disaster.

They included Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori and Homa Bay deputy governor Hamilton Orata.

According to Misori, Raila presidential campaign team should not try to tell people whom to vote and should instead focus only on mobilising votes for Raila.

“Whatever they did was wrong. It appeared like they were showing Homa Bay voters what to do and that is wrong,” said Misori.

County politics

Orata, who hopes to succeed his boss Cyprian Awiti, said presidential campaigns should not be mixed with county politics.

“Let the Azimio brigade avoid actions that will trivialise presidential campaigns. We don’t want mixing of issues in the presidential campaign with private functions,” Orata said.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi downplayed the team’s proclamations and claimed that the Wanga event was a private event and not an Azimio la Umoja rally.

In the last few days, Raila’s voting base of Nyanza, including Kisii, has witnessed increased political activities as politicians mount intense campaigns for their respective bids with an eye on the party’s ticket.

Party delegates, clans, and elders have become a hot cake for aspirants as they scramble to get endorsements for various seats.

Personal ambitions of Raila’s allies could prove costly for his bid if the threats by some of the politicians who threaten they would resort to an alternative plan should the party primaries turn chaotic, is anything to go by.

In Raila’s Nyanza backyard, fierce contests are emerging as his foot soldiers begin to mount campaigns aimed at winning over delegates.

Factions bringing together local allies keen on wresting seats from current holders seen ODM diehards and party favourites have been formed. The entry of senior government officials who have resigned to join politics only complicates matters for ODM.

In Kisumu, ODM members led by former Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community Ken Obura who resigned to contest the governor seat, Senator Fred Outa, former Governor Jack Ranguma and former county assembly speaker Onyango Oloo, are all bracing for a duel for the coveted ticket.

The leaders, who have now joined forces, say they have a Plan B should the party primaries turn out to be shambolic.

“If they joke with the nominations, we have a Plan B. We are prepared for our opponents,” said Outa. They said they were ready to do anything to unseat Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Senator Fred Outa. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Outa’s sentiments mirror the anxiety that has rocked the camp ahead of party primaries as lobbying for delegates’ support and elders continues.

It is still unclear what their Plan B entails but sources said they would front one candidate to contest as an independent.

They have also joined forces with other politicians eyeing MP seats, Senate and Woman Rep and are keen to form a different axis akin to the one formed by independents who conducted joined campaigns in a bid to upset ODM.

In Gusii, a similar contest is developing as key allies of the ODM chief intensify campaigns ahead of party primaries.

Ongwae successor

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, who is seeking to succeed Governor James Ongwae, has teamed up with Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka to battle for the seat.

Onyonka is rooting for Arati for the seat and has been conducting joint campaigns with him even as he campaigns for his own seat.

Arati and Onyonka said they would ensure there are fair nominations in ODM in Kisii County.

Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Senator Sam Ongeri and Woman Rep Janet Ongera are also eyeing the seat, with sources in the ODM camp saying they would back one of them through consensus. Should consensus fail, the leaders will have to fight it out through the delegates system.

The entry of former Transport CAS Chris Obure into the race is also bound to throw Raila’s camp back to the drawing board. Obure said he would contest the seat on an Azimio la Umoja ticket.

Raila is, however, optimistic that long-term ally and outgoing Governor Ongwae will help keep his Azimio house together.

Leaders from the region eyeing other seats are, however, optimistic that the nomination will be free and fair.

MPs Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) and Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) said that the party would embrace a free and fair process.

“We welcome any method that will bring peace,” said Odhiambo.

Tension is also building in Migori and Siaya counties as Raila’s allies prepare for nominations.

About 10 days ago, Catherine Muma, the chairperson of ODM National Elections Board, pitched tent in the region to calm tensions ahead of party primaries.

In Siaya, Ugenya MP David Ochieng is keen to defy the six-piece voting calls by the Azimio group with his Movement for Development and Growth (MDG) party.

“Let our local politics not interfere with Mr Odinga’s race to State House,” says Ochieng.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Muturi slams Uhuru for supporting Raila bid, warns of failure
Speaker Justin Muturi accused President Kenyatta of political bad manners and said that leaders must stand for their ideals.
Kenyans take to social media, protest against rising food prices
A two-kilogram packet of maize is now retailing at Sh120 while a kilo of sugar goes at Sh140 across major supermarkets in the country.

MOST READ

Campaigns to popularise Raila intensify ahead of Sagana 3 meeting
Campaigns to popularise Raila intensify ahead of Sagana 3 meeting

CENTRAL

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kalonzo gives fresh conditions for talks with Odinga’s team

By Patrick Beja | 1 hour ago

Kalonzo gives fresh conditions for talks with Odinga’s team
Push to have OKA leaders team up with Raila at Azimio jamboree

By Moses Nyamori | 1 hour ago

Push to have OKA leaders team up with Raila at Azimio jamboree
Ruto tells politicians to watch their tongue, not cause hatred

By Phares Mutembei | 1 hour ago

Ruto tells politicians to watch their tongue, not cause hatred
Sagana Three meeting set to answer 'Why Raila' question

By Ndungu Gachane | 1 hour ago

Sagana Three meeting set to answer 'Why Raila' question

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC