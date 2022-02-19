Janet Ong'era bows out of Kisii governorship race
POLITICS
By Edwin Nyarangi
| February 19th 2022
Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong'era has bowed out of the governorship race, leaving 11 other hopefuls to battle for the seat.
Ong'era said she will now focus on defending her seat during the August General Election.
Speaking during a meeting with women groups in South Mugirango Constituency yesterday, Ong'era said she is interested in completing the work she began in 2017.
"Having reflected deeply on my political journey over the years and listened to my supporters across Kisii County, I have decided to defend my current seat in the coming general election," said Ong'era.
She was set to compete for the ODM party governorship ticket with Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati, Senator Sam Ongeri and Deputy Governor Joash Maangi in what was deemed as a battle of titans.
The Woman MP who joined politics in 2013 as a nominated Senator before being elected in 2017 said she would focus on programmes aimed at empowering women if re-elected.
"I am very grateful to the people of Kisii County for the overwhelming support they gave me in 2017 to serve them as their Woman Representative in Parliament. They have asked me again to go for the seat and I have obeyed them," said Ong'era.
Before joining politics in 2013, Ong'era served as the ODM executive director.
Ong'era had earlier said Governor James Ongwae will have a say on who will succeed him, adding that he planned to convene a meeting with Ongeri and Maangi to agree on a winning line-up.
