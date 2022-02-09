This is what we do in our sunroofs- Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they meet and listen to hustlers while on their car sunroofs.

He was responding to Uhuru’s remarks in Mombasa two days ago, where he blasted politicians criticising state projects during their campaign rallies.

Earlier today, during a rally in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, Gachagua said that they interact with Kenyans on their rooftops, adding that the only work done in offices is theft of public funds.

“We heard that work is only done in the offices, and that is okay. But let them know that we visit and listen to hustlers when we are on our sunroofs,” Gachagua told Kenya Kwanza supporters at Kenyatta Stadium.

He added, “What happens in offices is dirty work. Covid-19 pandemic funds were not stolen on any sunroof. The funds were stolen in offices ... What happens in offices is state capture and theft,”

Gachagua claimed that while they tour the different parts of the country standing in their car sunroofs, they "plan for the future of hustlers and youth".

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta criticised politicians and government officials attacking state-owned development projects during their campaign rallies, saying ‘no work can be done standing on vehicles in meetings’.

The president also called on politicians to stop deceiving the electorate during their campaign meetings.

“We have made progress. Let us remain focused. Lying to people in meetings will not change anything. If there is anything you feel is not right, that’s why we are here. Just tell us where we can do better,” Uhuru said in Kiswahili.

He added, “Stop the rhetoric from car sunroofs. You cannot talk when there is nothing that you have done. No work is done on top of vehicles. Work is done in hospitals, offices… “.

