Transport CAS Chris Obure resigns to vie for Kisii governorship

Transport and Infrastructure CAS Chris Obure at a Milimani court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure has resigned to vie for the Kisii governor seat in the August polls.

Obure, in the company of Transport CS James Macharia, said he will be throwing his hat into the ring, and seek an Azimio la Umoja ticket.

Macharia, on his part, said he still had a few hours to decide whether to resign, or not.

Obure is not a newbie in the political arena, having served as the county’s first Senator and Bobasi Member of Parliament in 2007.

He previously served as a Cabinet minister in the governments of President Daniel arap Moi and also in the Grand Coalition Government of retired President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Macharia praised Obure’s work ethic, saying he delivered his duties with integrity and commitment.

“We have worked very well together. He has been a Finance minister before, and for me to have him as my CAS was a big support,” the Transport CS said.

In 2020, while declaring his interest in the Kisii governship, Obure dismissed his critics’ arguments that he was too old to vie for the position.

The politician said he is still strong, and has the necessary experience to serve the people of Kisii for one term as their governor before retiring in 2027.

On Tuesday, three Cabinet Secretaries stepped down to vie for political seats.

Charles Keter (Devolution) resigned to focus on his Kericho governorship bid, John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining) will seek Turkana governor seat and Adan Mohammed (EAC) will vie for the Mandera top county seat.

Several CASs have also tendered in their resignations among them; Hassan Noor Hassan (Education), Patrick ole Ntutu (Labour) and Gideon Mung’aro (Devolution) who will vie for Mandera, Narok and Kilifi governorships respectively.

Today is the final day for state and public officers seeking elective seats to step down, as per a circular by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua last week.

