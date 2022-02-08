× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Charles Keter resigns as Devolution CS

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | February 8th 2022

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter during a conference in Makueni. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Charles Keter has resigned as Devolution Cabinet Secretary to contest the Kericho governorship in the August 9 General Election.

“I have today tendered my resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta, in line with the Elections Act and complying with the circular issued by Head of Public Service last week,” Keter said during a press briefing in Nairobi Tuesday.

He will be seeking to succeed the incumbent Paul Chepkwony, who has served as Kericho Governor for two terms.

Keter is banking on his experience as CS, previously in the Energy docket and his long political career to woo the people of Kericho.

KEEP READING

“I am riding on my experience as Cabinet Secretary, long political experience and first knowledge of my people and home.”

Keter will be vying for the seat on a UDA ticket. “I have competitors…I believe in competition and I am ready for it,” he said.

The CS is among several public officers eyeing political seats to step down, in accordance with the law.

The law stipulates that state officers and public officers must resign at least six months before the date of the General Election.

In a confidential circular last week, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed the state officers and public officers to hand over their offices and public assets under their charge and prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition.

"Accordingly, and by the way of this circular, those non-exempted state officers and all public officers are required to hand over all public assets under their charge and to prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over; which should be received by the office/officer designated below on or before February 8, 2022.” 

Other cabinet secretaries expected to exit office include Peter Munya (agriculture), Ukur Yatani (National Treasury), among others.

Last week Friday, Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti called it quits to vie for Machakos governor seat. She had served for more than two years as CAS for Transport.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi have also declared interest in the Machakos seat.

Others who have resigned include Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet. The former Inspector General of Police will vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governor seat.

