Civil servants resignations: CASs Noor, Ntutu, Mung’aro step down

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan has stepped down to focus on his political bid.

Noor will be vying for the Mandera governorship seat in the August 9 polls.

The CAS thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement, for the opportunity to serve in the Education sector, saying “being chosen by the president was a singular honour and privilege.”

In a continuing series of resignations, Kenya Ferry Service Director Genesio Njagi Mugo has also stepped down.

Mugo will be contesting the Mbeere South MP seat, currently held by Geoffrey King’ang’i.

Machakos County Chief of Staff Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse has also tendered in his resignation to his boss Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mutuse has expressed interest in the Kibwezi West Parliamentary seat. He has held the CoS position since March 2013.

Ntutu officially handed his resignation letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday. He will contest the Narok governorship in the August 9 General Election on a UDA ticket.

He was previously in the Interior docket before being moved to Labour.

He will be seeking to take over from the incumbent, Governor Samuel Tunai whi has expressed interest in the Narok Senatorship seat.

Ntutu will be seeking a second stab at the governorship. He says his record as MP and CAS gives him an edge over the rest. “In the last election I came second and since whoever won is finishing his term then I am better placed to take over,” he said.

Competition is high in the UDA camp as he will be facing MPs Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep) in the party primaries to be held in April.

Other Narok governor hopefuls are Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta, former ICT PS Joseph Tiampati, Youth Affairs PS Charles Sunkuli, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner Kishanto Suuji and Stephen Koriata. Devolution CAS Gideon Mung'aro (centre) announces his resignation at his Teleposta tower offices, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

His counterpart Gideon Mung’aro will be seeking the Kilifi governorship on an ODM ticket.

Mung’aro joins a list of famed politicians seeking the top county seat, battling it out with among others; Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Mung’aro previously held the Lands docket as CAS and was in 2013 elected as a former Member of Parliament representing Kilifi North Constituency.

Civil servants going into politics expected to resign

They join a growing list of public servants eyeing elective seats who are expected to resign by close of business tomorrow, February 9, 2022.

In a confidential circular last week, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed the state officers and public officers to hand over their offices and public assets under their charge and prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition.

"Accordingly, and by the way of this circular, those non-exempted state officers and all public officers are required to hand over all public assets under their charge and to prepare comprehensive hand-over notes to facilitate a smooth transition and hand-over; which should be received by the office/officer designated below on or before February 8, 2022.”

