AFCON: Gideon Moi ‘loses Jogoo’ to Kalonzo; Ruto, Mudavadi go MIA

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU national chairman Senator Gideon Moi. [Standard]

KANU national chairman Senator Gideon Moi might have to do away with one of his cockerels in the pen-hen after losing a football ‘bet’ to WIPER counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka.

Moi who was rooting for Egypt in the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) final clash against Senegal, on Sunday night, had staked a ‘Jogoo’ in the bet, which he lost.

Though the odds were slightly tilted in favour of holders Egypt in the run-up to the match, Senegal eventually reigned supreme in a tensed but colourful night of few chances and missed opportunities, a game that couldn’t produce an outright winner after 120 minutes of intense action.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who had missed from 12-yards, in the first half, put the final nail on the Pharaohs’ coffin with a winning spot-kick, to hand the Lion of Teranga their maiden AFCON title in 56 years.

In Senegalese culture, the term “Teranga” means “good hospitality” and reflects how one treats a guest.

And while the continent was split in the middle; one section rooting for seven-time Africa champs – Egypt; and the other putting their hopes on Senegal, the division played out loudest in the local political stage with a section of leaders leaning towards teams with uniform (colour) similar or close to those of their political parties.

Gideon, the leader of the red party and cockerel, had cast his lot with Egypt in their traditional red and black. Kalonzo on the other hand was rooting for the green and yellow boys of Senegal, while Raila Odinga – the ODM leader, who also wears the hat of African Union’s Special Envoy for Infrastructure Development, took a neutral ground.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi didn’t discuss football on the night when the better part of the continent was glued at Olembe Stadium, in Yaunde, Cameroon.

But it was the online banter between OKA Principals –Gideon and Kalonzo that stole the show.

Gooooooooaaaallllll!!!!! This is a sneak preview of 9th August 2022. The Red Sea waters have been parted and we are walking through its blue waters. #SadioMane is a #BuffaloSoldier. Leta kuku yangu @GideonMoi#AFCON2021#HakikaTutaweza pic.twitter.com/WNNYCL906k — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) February 6, 2022

“By the time this game is done, Salah will be walking on the waters of Red Sea, and not even Mane will be able to stop him. Tuambie @skmusyoka ukweli ama tunyamaze? Soma lebo. #AFCON2022,” Gideon teased Kalonzo in a tweet.

“The colour red symbolizes passion and energy. If you know, you know! Added the KANU leader.

But the Wiper leader, who was watching the match with his son, reminded Gideon to keep the promise after Egypt went down.

“Very high-level quality game! @MoiGideonI trust the Jogoo is on its way! Red Sea waters will be parted. #AFCON2021.”

In a true act of sportsmanship, Gideon conceded defeat before reminding Kalonzo to go claim the bet.

“Hearty congratulations The Lions of Teranga for emerging winners of AFCON. Sisi kama supporters wa The Pharaohs, hata hatujaskia vibaya. Now @skmusyoka can come for his prize,” said Gideon.

Now @skmusyoka can come for his prize. pic.twitter.com/SHtkaBY4Hi — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) February 6, 2022

Raila, who remained neutral, perhaps due to his position in Africa, however, promised Kenyans that Harambee Stars will be in Ivory Coast (host of the next edition) if he wins the Presidency after President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves office, later this year.

“Congratulations Senegal on winning #AFCON2021 I promise the legion of Kenyan soccer fans that under my administration Harambee stars will be at the next #Afcon. We’ll invest in football starting with grassroots/mtaani and community clubs. #Inawezekana,” said Raila, a known Arsenal and Gor Mahia supporter.

Gideon also joined the call to have Stars take part in this competition: “While I wish Egypt victory in tonight's AFCON finals, we must also strive as a country to propel our Harambee Stars to this venerated African football competition. But for tonight, tunawekea Egypt kichwa!”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Siaya counterpart – James Orengo also celebrated Senegal’s victory

“I am very happy for Aliou Cissé’,” said Murkomen.

Orengo tweeted: Sadio Mané has risen from zero to hero, he has shown the resilience and patience of a true sportsman. Congratulations Senegal for the deserved victory and winning the #AFCON2021.

But while Gideons's handlers termed the online banter as a friendly exchange, SKM Command Centre Communication Lead - Paloma Gatabaki told The Standard that the Baringo Senator will honour his word.

“KANU chairman Gideon Moi will personally deliver the Jogo,” noted Paloma.

Senegal won the match 5-3.

