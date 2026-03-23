Night riot rocks UoN over water shortages

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The University of Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A riot erupted Sunday night at the University of Nairobi's main campus after students protested a prolonged water shortage that had left them grappling with poor sanitation and mounting health concerns.

Students lit bonfires and disrupted traffic on nearby roads, including Uhuru Highway and State House Road, before clashing with police who arrived to restore order.

University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) Secretary General Elisha Wasike told The Standard that water had been scarce on campus for more than two weeks, with the situation deteriorating sharply in the final three days after taps ran completely dry.

"All the affected hostels, especially halls 12, 13, and 20, are ladies' residences, and the conditions have been extremely challenging. The situation has deteriorated significantly over the past three days," Wasike said. "I raised the matter with the relevant authorities on Saturday, which led to the temporary provision of water via a tanker."

He added that frustration had been building steadily among students, ultimately boiling over into the dusk protests. Wasike called for urgent, lasting measures to address the crisis.

Students also expressed anger over the university's failure to fix drainage systems on campus, which caused flooding in some hostels during the recent heavy rains that claimed 37 lives in the capital.

University administrators were accused of remaining silent in the face of mounting student complaints.

In a notice issued Saturday, March 21, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced a disruption to the water supply affecting the university's environs following a burst along the major Kabete-Kilimani transmission line.

The company said repairs were underway and pledged to restore supply by 6 pm Sunday, a deadline that came and went without relief for students.

State House was among the affluent areas affected by the outage. Others included Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upperhill, Nairobi West, Ngumo, KEMRI, and Madaraka.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, meanwhile, warned of continued heavy rainfall into the new week.