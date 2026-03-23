External, internal factors that have sunk Kenyans deep into desperation

A nation under strain as internal challenges and global forces push Kenya deeper into uncertainty. [File Courtesy]

Many emerging fora, some religiously affiliated, have tried to understand what afflicts our country and have generally concluded that Kenya has sunk deep into desperation. The country is fluid, unstable, and creates anxiety, which has external and internal sources. External sources include forces of state debordering, which make national boundaries irrelevant. These include the Internet, terrorism, and such vagaries of nature as droughts and floods.