× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Keroche boss Tabitha Karanja comes face to face with the ugly side of politics

POLITICS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | January 31st 2022

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja. She is vying for the Nakuru senatorial seat. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja came face to face with the ugly side of politics following an attack on her political ambitions on social media.

Ms Karanja, who joined the Nakuru senatorial race on Wednesday through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), found herself on the defence after critics questioned her managerial skills at her company.

The attack exposed her soft underbelly as she laid bare the amount of taxes her multibillion shilling factory contributed to the country at optimum operations.

KEEP READING

In a strong-worded response to her critics, Karanja dismissed allegations that she was running down the business and that her political move was likely to kill her business.

“It pains me when I see an educated person refuse to reason, research and apply logic and instead misinform and intimidate people who are trying to play part in building our economy,” said Karanja.

She is vying for the Senate seat against among others Industrialisation CAS Lawrence Karanja, politician Andrew Yatich, Koigi wa Wamwere, Michael Wechuli, Daniel Kimani and Kelvin Migongo.

She explained that building the Keroche brand in an unconducive environment was no mean feat.

Karanja who has been in a tax row with KRA described her brewery as the country’s second-largest with modern technology that allows it to produce tens of thousands of bottles of beer per hour.

Tabitha Karanja joined the Nakuru senatorial race on Wednesday through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). [File, Standard]

“The brewery uses state of the art technology and has two beer packaging lines. The first one officially packages 40,000 bottles and the second one 15,000 bottles per hour,” said Karanja.

She went further to explain that if the brewery operates at full capacity (55,000 bottles per hour) it would contribute to the economy in excess of Sh17 billion in taxes per year.

“With Sh121.85 excise duty on beer per litre, the factory would contribute Sh56.9 million per day, Sh1.48 billion per month and Sh17.77 billion per year as tax to the exchequer,” she said.

She added that the factory also fills 10,000 bottles of spirit drinks per hour with an excise duty of Sh278.70 per litre, an equivalent of Sh11.1 million per day and Sh3.34 billion annually in taxes. 

During the launch of her senatorial bid, Karanja said that her aim is to push for laws that will protect businesses from unfavourable policies that have seen some major investors close shop or relocate to other countries. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

OKA presidential candidate will shock Kenyans, Karua promises
Martha Karua says she is focused on her Kirinyaga governor bid and will work with the alliance for a better Kenya. [Mose Sammy, Standard]
Officers recover body parts dumped off busy highway
Detectives believe the body parts could be that of a truck driver who cannot be traced two days after the trailer was found.

MOST READ

PNU brigade takes on Ruto party in Mt Kenya as old rivalry returns
PNU brigade takes on Ruto party in Mt Kenya as old rivalry returns

POLITICS

By Biketo Kichechi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Don’t trust Kenya Kwanza: It’s a union of the corrupt - Raila

By Moses Nyamori | 8 hours ago

Don’t trust Kenya Kwanza: It’s a union of the corrupt - Raila
OKA presidential candidate will shock Kenyans, Karua promises

By Ndung’u Gachane and Jane Mugambi | 8 hours ago

OKA presidential candidate will shock Kenyans, Karua promises
Ruto insists Kenyans should not be arm twisted to elect anyone

By George Njunge | 15 hours ago

Ruto insists Kenyans should not be arm twisted to elect anyone
Wiper secretary general says Kalonzo will not bow to pressure to join Raila, Ruto

By Patrick Beja | 20 hours ago

Wiper secretary general says Kalonzo will not bow to pressure to join Raila, Ruto

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC