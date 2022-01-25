× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Amason Kingi’s party could complicate matters for William Ruto and Raila Odinga in polls

POLITICS
By Patrick Beja | January 25th 2022
ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and DP William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) is slowly gaining ground.

Despite declaring support for Azimio la Umoja, Mr Kingi has been working behind the scenes to popularise PAA to take on ODM and UDA in the August 9 elections.

Kingi has 29 MCAs working closely with him as well as Magarini MP Michael Thoya and PAA governor aspirant George Kithi.

Political observers say although Kingi does not have a grip on other counties, he should not be wished away. Kingi, they argue, is keen to consolidate support in his backyard before moving to other regions.

Kingi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho have been influential ODM leaders at the Coast since 2007.

KEEP READING

Political analyst Maimuna Mwidau noted yesterday that since Kingi delivered many seats for ODM in Kilifi in 2017, he was pivotal and worth having on your side.

“He has many MCAs in his camp and they are the first contact on the ground. If Kingi delivered for ODM, he can deliver for PAA. He can also deliver for any presidential candidate in Kilifi,” she argued.

She noted that Kingi was working with the same zeal he had in ODM except that he was in different ‘sportswear’ under PAA.

Ganze MP and Kilifi ODM chairman Teddy Mwambire claimed Kingi’s departure from the Orange party did not affect it.

“ODM has remained vibrant because Kingi moved to PAA with only a handful of friends at the county government. The party is intact and focused. He is a worried man because he has not shaken ODM,” Mwambire argued.

Pwani University lecturer Halim Shauri noted that Kingi was the man to watch as he seeks political relevance having served as Magarini MP, Cabinet minister, governor and spearheaded ODM politics.

“Kingi is looking for relevance in the next political dispensation and is likely to deliver seats for PAA. He wants to go to the negotiation table as a corporate as opposed to an individual and that is why he wants PAA to win many seats, particularly in Coast. Nobody can wish Kingi away,” Prof Shauri observed.

Hassan Mwakimako, however, noted that Kingi has concentrated more on Kilifi politics and that the move could be merely a tact to manage change of leadership in the county for his (Kingi’s) personal interests.

Prof Mwakimako said if Kingi wants to popularise PAA beyond Kilifi, he should come up with a clear agenda for the region and also venture into other counties.

“Kingi and PAA appear to concentrate much on Kilifi politics. If he is to popularise PAA, he should reach out to other counties and sell the party agenda and not personality,” he argued.

PAA was registered as a political party on October 18, last year.

Leaders seeking to succeed Kingi include Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Lobby roots for seamless trade across borders
The council is seeking to revamp joint border committees in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Burundi under East Africa trade protocol
No Kenyan among 18 Africa’s richest people on Forbes
In Kenya, the wealthiest person is Sameer Naushad Merali (the heir of late businessman Naushad Merali) who has a net worth Sh89.6 billion.

MOST READ

Isaac Mwaura: DP position is reserved for Mount Kenya
Isaac Mwaura: DP position is reserved for Mount Kenya

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Jubilee caged, muzzled me – Governor Waiguru

By Betty Njeru | 5 hours ago

Jubilee caged, muzzled me – Governor Waiguru
Atwoli accuses Mudavadi, Wetang'ula of political betrayal as defections rock ANC

By Joachim Bwana, Collins Kweyu and John Shilitsa | 7 hours ago

Atwoli accuses Mudavadi, Wetang'ula of political betrayal as defections rock ANC
You betrayed our cause, Kalonzo tells ANC leader over alliance with Ruto

By Philip Muasya | 8 hours ago

You betrayed our cause, Kalonzo tells ANC leader over alliance with Ruto
Mudavadi lifts lid on OKA link with Raila bid for State House

By Moses Nyamori | 10 hours ago

Mudavadi lifts lid on OKA link with Raila bid for State House

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC