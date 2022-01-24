Isaac Mwaura: DP position is reserved for Mount Kenya, not Mudavadi

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura during an interview on ktn news on January 24, 2022. [Screen Grab: Ktn News.}

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has dismissed unfounded reports that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi will be the Deputy President in the new-founded ANC-UDA political marriage.

This comes hours after Mudavadi and William Ruto’s parties joined forces at the ANC Delegates Conference, promising to heal the ailing economy ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In an interview on ktn news morning show, Mwaura disclosed that the Deputy president position in their political camp was preserved for a politician (he did not name) from the Mount Kenya region.

“If we (ANC and UDA) decide to work together ahead of the elections, then there can only be one president. I want to assure the people of Mount Kenya that the Deputy President must come from our region. More details will be given,” Mwaura said.

Then added “I know our competitors might try to spin it by saying that Mudavadi will play the second fiddle. This alliance is going to be a game-changer and the Mount Kenya region should know their stakes are high in this new arrangement,”.

According to him, the ANC leader had been mandated by his party to get into pre and post-election pacts that favour the party’s interests.

Mwaura also hinted that there were some politicians from the Central region whom the party was considering for the country’s second in command job.

“There is a reason as to why Alice Wahome, Ann Waiguru and Rigathi Gachagua were given the chance to speak at Bomas in that order,” Mwaura reiterated.

The Ruiru MP hopeful said the two political outfits would begin their joint campaigns in Nakuru on Wednesday, then head to the Western on Friday before ending the week in Central on Saturday.

“Our alliance is focused on macro-economic; we both share economic ideas. We have plans to hold at least ten rallies across the country,” he told ktn news.

On the contrary, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said the merger was bigger than an individual, asserting a possibility of Ruto endorsing Mudavadi for the top seat.

“Musalia might not be necessarily championing for a deputy president position, Ruto said that where it has reached there is a bigger goal than him or Musalia being president. It a convergence against forces threatening democracy,” Cheruiyot told the Situation Room on Spice Fm.

On Sunday, DP Ruto and his allies in the UDA party made their way to ANC’s delegates conference, which most interpret as the formation of a political alliance between the two parties.

“The ANC party has come to a decision that let nobody choose friends for us and if you have a problem with anybody don’t assume we have a problem with them,” Musalia tweeted before making his way to the event.

While responding to some allegations made by Musalia in his speech on Sunday, COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli said that joining Ruto was not a guarantee Musalia will become president.

“And who told him he's going to be President? Befriending Ruto is not the key to Presidency,” the COTU boss tweeted.

Atwoli who has been very vocal rallying the Western region to support Raila Odinga’s 'Azimio la Umoja', promised to give a full response later today.

Share this story