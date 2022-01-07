× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Don’t allow DP Ruto allies to attack state officers, Ngirici tells Kirinyaga residents

POLITICS
By Timothy Kariuki | January 7th 2022

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangu Ngirici distribute blankets to locals in Gichugu on Friday. [Timothy Kariuki, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici has called on Kirinyaga residents to protect government officers from unwarranted attacks by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a women seminar at ACK Kîambuku church in Gichugu constituency on Friday, Wangui accused DP Ruto allies of attacking government officials and leaders perceived to be against the hustler movement.

“It is unfortunate that MPs accompanying DP Ruto in his political tours have been insulting and attacking state officers and local leaders perceived to be anti-hustler movement,” she said.

KEEP READING

She said she will protect and work with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and told off those who are pained by her decision to go hang themselves.

“Our people must now protect government officials from unwarranted attacks by politicians allied to the DP. I will defend and work with them including PS Kibicho,” said Ngirici.

The Kirinyaga governor seat aspirant said Mt Kenya region will not elect leaders who are being imposed on them by outsiders.

She cautioned all presidential candidates against trying to micro-manage Mt Kenya region politics, saying those playing that card will be in for a rude shock. 

Wangui who recently ditched Ruto’s UDA party called on locals to reject presidential candidates whom she accused of trying to interfere with local politics.

She said the region is endowed with many intelligent leaders who can give political direction to locals and does not need direction from anyone.

Wangui said people of Mt Kenya region will make their own decisions on the most preferred candidate who will put the interest of the regions first.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep. Purity Ngirici. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In November last year during Ruto's Kirinyaga County tour, Ngirici was heckled by rowdy youth who she claimed were transported from other counties by rivals.

She said that all presidential candidates are welcomed in the region to sell their policies without any intimidation from any quarter.

Ngirici on Monday removed UDA colours from her campaign vehicles and offices in Kerugoya town after ditching the party.

Ngirici’s supporters spent the better part of Monday removing the colours from the office and from the vehicles.

While announcing her departure from UDA, the woman rep said she is sure that the party will not offer her a free and fair nominations process.

“The ‘party owners’ called me to Nairobi where they told me to vie for the Mwea parliamentary seat and shelve my gubernatorial ambitions in favour of Governor Ann Waiguru,” she told residents of Mwea and Gichugu.

The legislator noted that having declared their preference, she is assured that the party will not give her the certificate even if she trounces Governor Ann Waiguru at the party primaries.

RELATED VIDEOS

Rasanga reshuffles his cabinet as DCI probes loss of Sh600 million
Governor Rasanga recently reshuffled his cabinet citing the move is aimed at consolidating his ten-year development legacy.
No law can fix politicians mistrust in alliance building
Critics say the Bill is a gimmick to benefit the politicos aligned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ngirici’s Raila birthday post: A hidden message?
Ngirici’s Raila birthday post: A hidden message?

POLITICS

By Brian Okoth

.
