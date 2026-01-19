×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

KNEC faces backlash over sign language grading in 2025 KCSE

By Mike Kihaki | Jan. 19, 2026
KNEC Chief Executive David Njeng’ere says that differentiated grading is necessary to protect vulnerable learners and promote equity in national examinations. [File, Standard] 

The release of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results has sparked a national debate, not only about grades, cut-off points, and university placements, but also about fairness, inclusivity, and affirmative action within Kenya’s examination system.

The controversy arose after it emerged that marks for Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) were missing from the final result slips of some candidates, leading to confusion among students and teachers and escalating into a full-blown policy dispute.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyan Sign Language KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere 2025 KCSE Results Education CS Julius Ogamba
.

Latest Stories

Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
Resounding success: How new surgery at KNH is restoring children's hearing
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
1 hr ago
Pulmonary hypertension: When high blood pressure hits vessels of the lungs
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

ODM in tatters as party boss is forced to attend two meetings
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 1 hr ago
ODM in tatters as party boss is forced to attend two meetings
KNEC faces backlash over sign language grading in 2025 KCSE
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
KNEC faces backlash over sign language grading in 2025 KCSE
Joho faces big test in executing State's mining agenda in Coast
By Benard Sanga 1 hr ago
Joho faces big test in executing State's mining agenda in Coast
Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing the 10-Point Agenda
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing the 10-Point Agenda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved