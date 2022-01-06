× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Wangui Ngirici’s Raila birthday post: A hidden message?

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | January 6th 2022

Raila Odinga turns 77 years old tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 7). Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici wished her a happy birthday today (Thursday, Jan. 6). [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici on Thursday, January 6 wished ODM leader Raila Odinga a happy birthday, one day to the former prime minister’s official birthday date.

In under three hours, her message on Facebook attracted 9,300 comments, 20,000 reactions and 355 shares.

Several social media users were quick to read in between the lines, given Raila Odinga’s birthday falls on January 7. This year, he will turn 77.

“Happy 77th birthday, jakom,” said Ngirici on Facebook, attaching a picture of Odinga to the post.

KEEP READING

Jakom is one of the several nicknames that the ODM chief has. It’s a Luo word to mean “chairman”, and is often used informally on people who enjoy prominence in a certain social, political or economic setting.

Other nicknames that Raila Odinga has include Baba and Tinga.

Until recently, Ngirici was in the Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp, campaigning for the DP’s presidential candidature ahead of the August 9 General Election.

However, the entrance of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in late October last year scuttled Ngirici’s plans to ride on the political outfit to ascend to governorship in 2022.

As a result, Ngirici announced her exit from UDA on December 30, 2021, going ahead to remove the party’s green and yellow branding from her vehicles and businesses in Kirinyaga County on Monday, January 3.

Ngirici, in a past interview with The Standard, said she had invested heavily in popularising UDA, and that she regrets that her efforts were “betrayed”.

Her Thursday birthday message to Odinga raised eyebrows online, with a section of Facebook users speculating that she had joined the pro-President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s side.

Facebook user Otukho Jackson commented: “I thought Raila’s birthday is tomorrow (Friday, January 7). But the hurried wish makes it a big political statement, especially after leaving Ruto’s camp. The message is home.”

Gerald Bitok said: “His birthday is tomorrow, but, yes, your message [indirectly endorsing Raila Odinga for president] is home.”

Rogers Kaptum said: “Just move to [team] Azimio [la Umoja] in peace. We wish you [all] the best. You are still testing the waters. Be bold and make a decision.”

Linus Ombede said: “Welcome home, jaber! Baba is ready to receive and help you beat her (Waiguru) early in the morning.”

Our calls to Ngirici went unanswered, though she texted back, saying: “Can I call you later?”

Ngirici’s Facebook post on Raila came barely 18 hours after she suggested, in a veiled message, that Ruto “shouldn’t dictate” the interests of Mount Kenya constituents.

“The interests of Mount Kenya [people] can't be dictated by outsiders. It's only through partnerships and election of independent-minded leaders that Mount Kenya will benefit. We, as the mountain, might produce a deputy president, but we can only be sure that he or she shall be respected if we have a formidable coalition,” she said on Facebook on Wednesday evening, January 5.

“We might not be producing a president in 2022, but we have the numbers to determine who becomes the president. Respect the mountain.”

In an interview on Citizen Television on December 28, 2021, Deputy President William Ruto suggested Ngirici had hoped to get a direct UDA nomination for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial post, but he wasn’t convinced that she was the best candidate for the Party.

“The only way to reward friends, is not to give them a ticket. You can give your friend a ticket, and he’ll fail at the ballot if he is not the popular candidate at that moment. That would mean that that party ticket is meaningless,” he said.

Share this story

Chebarus residents call on Uhuru to end land dispute with KDF
Residents want government to issue them with title deeds to a disputed piece of land which the military is also claiming, to end perennial conflicts.
Billionaire Richard Branson says recovering from 'mild' case of Covid
Stressing the importance of vaccinations, Richard Branson urged all eligible individuals to get their booster shots.

MOST READ

Dead family members notice moved Kenyans
Dead family members notice moved Kenyans

NATIONAL

By Winfrey Owino

.
;
