Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing the 10-Point Agenda

President William Ruto during a past event. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has delayed the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda, originally intended to compile a plan on governance reforms, including recommendations from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Since the establishment of the committee to oversee the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO report, christened COIN-10, five months ago, little progress has been made, sparking political skepticism about the committee’s ability to deliver its report by March this year.