The Standard

Ruto accused of dragging feet in executing the 10-Point Agenda

By Ndungu Gachane | Jan. 19, 2026
President William Ruto during a past event. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has delayed the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda, originally intended to compile a plan on governance reforms, including recommendations from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Since the establishment of the committee to oversee the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO report, christened COIN-10, five months ago, little progress has been made, sparking political skepticism about the committee’s ability to deliver its report by March this year.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

President William Ruto NADCO Report 10-Point Agenda Raila Odinga
