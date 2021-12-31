Moses Wetang'ula: Why I will skip Bukhungu II meeting

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang'ula will meet party officials in Trans Nzoia County. [File, Standard]

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang'ula has confirmed he will not attend Bukhungu II Luhya unity meeting due to other engagements.

Wetang'ula this morning took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will meet party officials in Trans Nzoia County to plan for the 2022 General Election before attending a boat racing event in Busia County.

“Today I am meeting Ford Kenya Officials and party candidates in Trans Nzoia to plan for 2022. Thereafter I will attend end year boat racing at Number Beach in Bwiri ward Busia County,” he tweeted.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli who is also the convener of the meeting said they invited the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders because the meeting was not for a specific political outfit.

According to Atwoli, the organisers invited ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu’s Gideon Moi and Wetang'ula to be part of their pronouncement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Atwoli said Mudavadi was invited as Luhya spokesperson while the other OKA principals were invited as friends.

"Mudavadi is still the spokesperson of the Luhya community. So we are only interested to know who will be part of the next government. That is why we have invited him, Wetang'ula and other OKA principals who are our friends," said Atwoli.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had on Tuesday said the Bungoma Senator and Mudavadi will not attend the Atwoli-convened meeting in Bukhungu but were the guests of honour at the Cleo Malala Super Cup tournament at Mumias Sports Complex for the finals.

“Uniting the Mulembe people using soccer. Musalia Mudavadi and Wetang'ula confirmed guests in the 4th edition of the biggest tournament in East Africa,” said Malala.

It is now apparent Wetang'ula will skip both meetings which are underway in Kakamega County.

Both Gideon and Kalonzo have not confirmed if they will attend or not.

Wetang'ula, Kalonzo and Mudavadi on December 9 snubbed ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja event at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium where he announced his fifth State House bid.

