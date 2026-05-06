Swift Police Action Foils Armed Robbery in Mombasa, Suspect Arrested

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One Suspect arrested by Mombasa Central Sub-County police.[File,Standard]

An early morning robbery attempt in Mwembe Tayari was cut short after police officers from Mombasa Central Sub-County moved in and apprehended a suspect at the scene. The swift intervention at a local business premises disrupted the planned attack before it could unfold, reflecting increased surveillance and rapid response by security teams in the city.

While on routine foot patrol in Mwembe Tayari, officers from Mombasa Central Sub-County responded swiftly to a distress call reporting an ongoing robbery at a local business premises.

According to a statement by the National Police Service, three suspects who had posed as customers had suddenly stormed the establishment, armed with machetes, turning the busy premises into a scene of panic as they threatened both patrons and staff.

Acting without delay, the officers moved in and confronted the assailants, successfully subduing and arresting one suspect at the scene.

A sharp panga believed to have been used in the attempted robbery was recovered from him.

However, two other suspects managed to escape during the operation and are currently being pursued.

The suspect was escorted to the station and placed in custody, awaiting further processing and arraignment in court.

Police have launched a manhunt as investigations into the incident continue.

The National Police Service has commended the officers involved for their swift and decisive response, which led to the foiling of the robbery attempt and prevented possible injury to members of the public.

The service noted that the operation is a clear demonstration of its continued commitment to proactive policing, aimed at dismantling criminal gangs and curbing violent crime across the country.

It further reaffirmed its resolve to sustain intelligence-led operations and rapid response strategies to enhance safety and security. At the same time, the NPS called on members of the public to remain alert and continue cooperating with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities to help strengthen the fight against crime.