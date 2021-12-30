Raila Odinga hints at the possibility of a one-term presidency

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga (centre) in a dance during a public rally at Matuga in Kwale County. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said he will have a short stint as the president of Kenya, if elected in the 2022 General Elections.

Raila said he would lead Kenya for the third and final revolution to liberate the country from corruption, social injustice and steer economic recovery. Speaking at a meeting with ODM aspirants, Raila said his administration will address poverty, health and ignorance that have bedevilled the country since 1963.

"I am not going to stay there forever. We want to bequeath a good future for our children by liberating the country for the third time which involves improving the economy," said Raila.

This is the first time Raila has hinted at the possibility that he will be a one-term president which his close allies have christened a "Mandela moment."

Raila's one-term presidency

One of his close ally, Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe insisted that Raila was a "transitional leader" who will serve like Nelson Mandela who led South Africa for a one five-year-term.

But Raila, 77, did not specifically state that he will now seek re-election if he wins the 2022 polls against his close rival Deputy President William Ruto.

He said he has traversed the whole country and listened to what Kenyans need and was ready to "establish a good foundation for our children and the country's future leadership."

"We are writing our manifesto and it will focus on healthcare, employment for the youth, improving income flow and development among other issues," said Raila.

He said his administration will provide free education from nursery school to tertiary and university, and enable graduates to secure good clean jobs.

Raila promises free and quality health care

"In my administration all Kenyans will access free and quality medical services. No one will be denied health services or held at the hospitals because the cannot afford it," he said.

Raila met several ODM aspirants including Agriculture PS Hamad Boga, his counterpart for correctional services Safina Kwekwe, Kwale Senator Juma Boy, former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti among others.

He was accompanied by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth. Boga and Kwekwe have declared interest to run for the Kwale governor seat.

Raila said having been a Prime Minister for five years he knows the loopholes of corruption and where the illegally acquired wealthy is hidden.

