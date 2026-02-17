10,000 Agripreneurs Deployed Nationwide to Boost Food Production

Audio By Vocalize

Agricuture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh [File,TheStandard]

The Principal Secretary at the State Department for Agriculture, Paul Ronoh, has introduced a nationwide initiative deploying 10,000 agripreneurs to assist farmers in adopting modern farming methods and boosting productivity.

In Kapenguria, Dr. Ronoh stated that the Agri-preneurship Model aims to equip Kenyan farmers with practical skills for high-quality production while enhancing market access.

“The agri-preneurship model is designed to ensure farmers acquire the necessary skills and support for better yields and improved quality,” Ronoh said.

He added that the agri-preneurs are stationed at the ward level, with seven per ward nationwide, to provide direct support to farmers.

“Our goal is to advance the government’s food security efforts and encourage youth involvement in agriculture, which is a major employer and a route to self-sufficiency,” he explained.

Ronoh emphasised that arid and semi-arid (ASAL) regions will particularly benefit, as pastoralist communities will be introduced to smart, climate-adapted agro-pastoral farming techniques.

“Pastoralists will receive training in simple, climate-smart agriculture to help them earn income without depending solely on traditional nomadic practices,” he said.

He clarified that agripreneurs will act as connectors between farmers, markets, and certified agro-vets to ensure access to quality seeds, while also performing roles traditionally managed by extension officers, such as soil testing and sampling.

The PS also announced that the government has allocated five million bags of fertiliser for distribution during the long rains, noting that over the past three years, KSh50 billion has been invested in fertiliser subsidies.

“We are also registering farmers on digital platforms to improve access to fertiliser and livestock vaccination services,” Dr. Ronoh added.

During the visit, the PS visited the county government’s tree nursery in West Pokot, which has more than one million seedlings.

Deputy Governor Robert Komole stated that the county will continue collaborating with the national government to ensure the program’s sustainability beyond the initial 24 months.

“We aim to keep farmers well-equipped even after the project concludes,” Komole said.

Joel Arumonyang from the State Department of Public Works mentioned that this initiative will unlock agricultural potential in marginalised regions.

“This program will promote development in agriculture and enable regions like West Pokot to fully realise their potential,” he said.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Wilfred Longronyang, highlighted nomadic pastoralism as a major issue, noting that livestock often migrate into Uganda.

“Through this effort, we seek to change that trend by encouraging settled, productive farming systems,” Longronyang explained.

Beneficiaries Gloria Cheptoo and Natale Simon expressed their support, believing the program will transform farming practices in their communities.

“We believe this will positively change farming and improve production for our families and neighbors,” they said.