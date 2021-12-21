Ruto holds chairs crisis meeting after UDA coast aspirants attacked

UDA Coast Regional coordinator Mohamed Tenge. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has chaired a crisis meeting in Mombasa County after some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) 2022 election hopefuls were attacked by unknown people on Saturday.

Ruto called the meeting at a local hotel today morning to forestall trouble over control of party affairs, including the forthcoming primaries, before he travelled to Tana River County.

This followed the attack on UDA Coast Region coordinator Mohamed Tenge and several other party supporters as they escorted the DP to attend a meeting with Coast professionals at a politician’s house immediately on arrival at Mombasa from Nairobi Saturday evening.

Tenge, who was treated at a local hospital, said he was accosted by a mob armed with crude weapons and sustained serious injuries.

“The chaos was planned. It is a plot to push some politicians out of UDA,” Tenge protested.

Also roughed up was Dr Argawal Sanjeev who wants to vie for the Mombasa governorship on a UDA ticket.

Sources who attended today’s meeting say the DP berated some attendants and warned that the UDA leadership would not entertain hooliganism.

The party's National Organizing Secretary Karisa Nzai confirmed the crisis meeting and said the DP reconciled the warring politicians.

“The DP ironed out the differences among some politicians today before he went to Tana River county. The particular politicians including Mr Tenge were called to the meeting and all is well,” said Nzai, an aspirant for the Jomvu parliamentary seat.

Some UDA supporters and aspirants for various seats have threatened to walk out of Mr Ruto’s party following fears that it preferred certain aspirants even before nominations.

Some of the aspirants are Abdisalam Kassim (senate) and Mohammed Bahaidar, governor.

“I have forthwith left UDA. I will, however, be on the ballot next year,” vowed Kassim after the attack.

He further questioned why the DP would choose to meet in one of the aspirant’s residences.

An agitated Tenge condemned the violence on him.

“It is such a pity that those of us who have used our resources to popularise the party in Mombasa and the region are being mistreated by people who have hijacked it for their selfish political gains,” said Tenge.

He said he reported the matter to the Nyali Police Station.

“I call on the security agencies to investigate this matter and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Jomvu politician Juma Lubambo said they trooped to UDA believing it was an island for peace only to experience chaos targeted at certain politicians and asked Ruto to provide a lasting solution.

“We are asking the DP to provide a lasting solution. He should also assure us of free and fair nominations,” Lubambo said.

