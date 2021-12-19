× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kalonzo: Uhuru should retire together with Raila

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | December 19th 2021

OKA principals during a tour in Thika on December 19, 2021. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to take Raila Odinga with him when he leaves office.

Speaking during a Thika rally by One Kenya Alliance principals, Kalonzo said Kenyans respect the peace birthed from the March 9, 2018, Handshake, but criticised Uhuru for shoving Raila down Kenyans' throats.

The Wiper leader said Kenya is a democratic country and should be led by a President from any part of the country.

Kalonzo was with ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who criticised those trying to woo OKA principals, saying they shall not be distracted.

KEEP READING

In remarks seen as aimed at the ODM leader's overtures, Musalia said the "sideshows" are proof other 2022 poll participants have acknowledged what they didn't see before that OKA is not a pushover.

Mudavadi said, "sometimes the king is naked but nobody can tell the king that he is naked ... tell Kenyans that some of these politicians are naked so that they make proper decisions."

The Amani party leader was with fellow principals Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetangúla (Ford Kenya). Also presnt were representatives from the Mount Kenya Unity forum.

Mudavadi also revisited ODM leader Raila Odinga, who has defended his fifth jab at the presidency.

Raila yesterday dispelled the notion that he had used his last bullet. He said in the last election, he had instead used an arrow and that his final bullet is still in place.

The former Prime Minister has hinted at working with Mudavadi again.

Speaking when he attended the burial of Mudavadi’s stepmother Mama Rosebella Jerono at Budira village in Vihiga, the ODM leader said the fact that they have taken different political paths in the past does not mean they cannot work together.

But speaking ahead of OKA's Thika rally, Mudavadi said, "At this point in time we are moving as OKA and we shall not be distracted by sideshows."

Also present at the press conference was former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo , who said OKA is the "beginning of a long journey".

"Those that think like us are welcome. This demistifies the story of the two-horse race. The fifth President may be from OKA," he added.

Kabogo went on, saying those that believe in multiparty democracy are invited for a Kenya that will be better even after the 2022 general election.

On his part, Wetang'ula said the alliance aims to "exorcise divisive politics that fuels negative ethnicity and societal class".

