List of MPs, senators and governors at Raila’s Kasarani event
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
| December 10th 2021
At least 20 governors on Friday, December 10, attended ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.
More than 50 National Assembly lawmakers and senators also graced the event, which was beamed live on several national television stations.
Raila Odinga is expected to announce his candidature in the 2022 presidential election.
Unlike his previous attempts at presidency, the former prime minister this time around appears to enjoy the favour of the State and the high-calibre support from the Mt. Kenya Foundation.
Governors who attended the ceremony are Ali Joho (Mombasa), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), James Ongwae (Kisii), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ali Korane (Garissa), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Martin Wambora (Embu) and James Nyoro (Kiambu).
Others are Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Fahim Twaha (Lamu), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Samuel Tunai (Narok). Kilifi Deputy Governor William Kingi also graced the event.
Some of the senators present at the function were Gideon Moi (Baringo), Ledama Olekina (Narok), James Orengo (Siaya), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Mercy Chebeni (Nominated), Judith Pareno (Nominated), Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta) and Abshiro Halake (Nominated).
At least 40 MPs were introduced at the function. They include Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Joseph Oyula (Butula), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Joseph Magwanga (Kasipul), Godfrey Odanga (Matayos), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori Woman Rep), Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi Woman Rep), Asha Mohamed (Mombasa Woman Rep), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Ahmed Abdisala (Wajir North), Fatuma Ibrahim (EALA), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Dennitah Ghati (Nominated), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Rep), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Tom Joseph Kajwang (Ruaraka).
Others are Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir Woman Rep), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu Woman Rep), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), George Aladwa (Makadara), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Naisula Lessuda (Samburu West), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Sabina Chege (Murang’a Woman Rep), John Mbadi (Suba South), Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Keynan (Eldas).
Other leaders, who attended the function, are Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Suleiman Shahbal, former Molo MP Njenga Mungai, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Beatrice Elachi, Igembe North parliamentary hopeful Beatrice Karwitha, former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth, Jubilee Party vice-chairperson David Murathe and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.
ODM chief Raila odinga will announce his participation as a contender in the 2022 presidential polls.
Previously described as an “aggressive, confrontational, adversarial and rabble-rousing” politician, Odinga has morphed into a more collaborative leader, attracting the favour of wealthy Mt. Kenya businessmen, who feared his former combative demeanour would pose a challenge to the existence of their businesses and investments.
Odinga also enjoys support from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said in a public rally that age occasions wisdom.
Odinga will be 77 years old next year, when he’ll be taking a fifth stab at the presidency.
