Boost for Coast tourism as two charter flights land at Moi Airport

Passengers disembark from a Hungarian charter flight at Moi International Airport in Mombasa on December 30, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Moi International Airport Mombasa reverberated back to life with two additional charter flights touching down on Tuesday in what industry players termed early New Year blessings.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany said the start of operations by Smartwings charter operated by Hungarian oldest tour operator IBUSZ from Budapest marked a significant milestone in the advance of Kenya's aviation connectivity.

It carried 189 tourists on its maiden flight to Mombasa.

''It further reinforces our strategic commitment as a nation to foster international partnerships and regional integrations,'' Kositany said.

Earlier in the day, another charter flight from Bucharest in Romania landed at the same facility.

He added that the inaugural Hungarian charter reaffirms Moi International Airport's strategic importance as the premier leisure aviation hub on Africa's East Coast.

''The new service joins other established European charter operators such as Condor, Neos Air, Discover Airlines, Enterair and Smartwings, this development diversifies our source markets and significantly boosts high-value tourist arrivals from Eastern Europe,'' said Kositany.

He said KAA views this route as a direct outcome of the innovative partnership between Private Safaris (EA) Ltd and IBUSZ.

''Their strategic marketing of Mombasa as a premier destination demonstrates how such collaborations serve as catalysts for economic growth, tourism diversification, and cultural exchange, consonant with Kenya's Vision 2030 and the broader regional development agenda,'' said Kositany.

The KAA boss reiterated that the government continues to champion infrastructure modernisation projects across the aviation sector, which have been instrumental in positioning Moi International Airport to host both scheduled and charter services from major international markets.

Passengers disembark from a Hungarian charter flight at Moi International Airport in Mombasa on December 30, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Ongoing investments in runway rehabilitation, terminal enhancements, and operational efficiency, Kositany added, underpin Moi International Airport's competitive edge in global leisure aviation, ensuring sustainable capacity growth.

Private Safaris East Africa CEO Alexander Spiro said the company, which has been in existance since 1976, continues to be Kenya's valuable partner in tourism development.

''The new service will operate for nine rotations using Boeing 737-800 MAX type of aircraft flying from Budapest with a stopover for crew changer in Hurghada, Egypt before landing in Mombasa,'' Spiro who was flanked by his Chief Operations Officer, Cleapas Mongare said.

Kenya Association of Tour Operators (Kato) Coast region Vice Chairman Abraham Guyo lauded Private Safaris East Africa for being steadfast in ensuring the growth of Kenyan tourism by initiating the opening up of new routes.

He urged the government to do more and ensure that they allow more charter flights to land in Mombasa since the service was ideal for many travelers, who detest using connecting flights to reach their end destination.

Other officials who were present during the welcome reception included Mombasa County Executive Committee Member for Tourism Osman Mohamed, KAA General Manager Operations and Safety Dr Simon Peter, Smartwing CEO Roman Vik and Moi International Airport Manager Abel Gogo.