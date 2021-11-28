Unruly scenes as DP Ruto visits Kirinyaga

Youths burn Governor Anne Waiguru reflector bodaboda safety jackets outside the ACK church in Kianyaga.

Youths earlier have set ablaze posters and jackets labelled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru outside All Saints ACK Kianyaga church.

This as Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the All Saint ACK Kianyaga Church in a visit that has been marked by ugly scenes.

Earlier on, Kirinyaga businessman and Ngirici's husband Andrew Ngirici led a group that was barred from entering the church to avert a confrontation between his and a group supporting Governor Waiguru.

The police had a hard time controlling the rowdy youths who had blocked the Kianyaga-Kutus road.

Today's visit by Ruto is his first since Governor Waiguru ditched the ruling Jubilee Party for Ruto's UDA, a move that threatened to dim Ngirici’s shining star at the party to whose establishment, she says, she contributed immensely.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Waiguru's defection in September appeared to happen after considerable thought. Like the perfect politician, she turned to an ecstatic crowd to provide some assurance, feigning hesitancy.

“Mimi nitawauliza ndugu zangu na dada zangu, kwa sababu naskia mtanirudisha, mnataka nikuje na chama gani huku Kirinyaga? (I ask you my brothers and sisters, because I’m told you will reelect me, which party should I use?),” posed Waiguru.

The crowd responded with emphatic UDA chants.

Waiguru’s entry into UDA, however, complicates matters for Ruto.

Waiguru will face off with Ngirici for the UDA governor's ticket. Ngirici is an ally of the DP. She had long dared Waiguru to bring it on, in UDA.

“If the people of Kirinyaga decide that you (Waiguru) is going to be their next governor, I am willing to support you. But if I beat you during nominations, you’ll have to support me,” she said.

[This story is being updated]

