× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Unruly scenes as DP Ruto visits Kirinyaga

POLITICS
By Jane Mugambi | November 28th 2021

Youths burn Governor Anne Waiguru reflector bodaboda safety jackets outside the ACK church in Kianyaga.

Youths earlier have set ablaze posters and jackets labelled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru outside All Saints ACK Kianyaga church.

This as Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the All Saint ACK Kianyaga Church in a visit that has been marked by ugly scenes.

Earlier on, Kirinyaga businessman and Ngirici's husband  Andrew Ngirici led a group that was barred from entering the church to avert a confrontation between his and a group supporting Governor Waiguru.

KEEP READING

 Purity Ngirici: Hard lessons in politics, money and family life

 Waiguru to Ngirici: You don’t enjoy exclusive rights in UDA

 Ngirici: Why I regret investing my valuable resources in Ruto, UDA

 Weighing options

The police had a hard time controlling the rowdy youths who had blocked the Kianyaga-Kutus road.

Today's visit by Ruto is his first since Governor Waiguru ditched the ruling Jubilee Party for Ruto's UDA, a move that threatened to dim Ngirici’s shining star at the party to whose establishment, she says, she contributed immensely. 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Waiguru's defection in September appeared to happen after considerable thought. Like the perfect politician, she turned to an ecstatic crowd to provide some assurance, feigning hesitancy.

“Mimi nitawauliza ndugu zangu na dada zangu, kwa sababu naskia mtanirudisha, mnataka nikuje na chama gani huku Kirinyaga? (I ask you my brothers and sisters, because I’m told you will reelect me, which party should I use?),” posed Waiguru.

The crowd responded with emphatic UDA chants.

Waiguru’s entry into UDA, however, complicates matters for Ruto.

Waiguru will face off with Ngirici for the UDA governor's ticket. Ngirici is an ally of the DP. She had long dared Waiguru to bring it on, in UDA. 

“If the people of Kirinyaga decide that you (Waiguru) is going to be their next governor, I am willing to support you. But if I beat you during nominations, you’ll have to support me,” she said.

[This story is being updated]

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

MBIU YA KTN[1]: Usajili kura Makueni, Siasa Chamani jubilee na Kilio Cha Wakulima

What would it take to dislodge DP Ruto and Raila as the 2022 frontrunners? | HOUSE OF CARDS

Coalition Jitters: DP Ruto faults Jubilee and ODM coalition, says hustlers will back UDA

Women dream big with fruit project in semi-arid Makueni
Rural farming groups are trained on value addition and food preservation. The programme is active in Makueni, Kitui and Tharaka Nithi counties.
SGR hauls increased cargo between Mombasa port and Nairobi
SGR registered significant growth in cargo volumes in October compared to September, according to the latest numbers by Kenya Railways Corporation.

MOST READ

H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment
H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment

NUTRITION & WELLNESS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DP’s rallying call to voters in his Rift backyard: Do not let me down

By Steve Mkawale | 1 hour ago

DP’s rallying call to voters in his Rift backyard: Do not let me down
Purity Ngirici: Hard lessons in politics, money and family life

By Ndungu Gachane | 3 hours ago

Purity Ngirici: Hard lessons in politics, money and family life
Former big shots in do-or-die push for a comeback in 2022

By Ndungu Gachane | 3 hours ago

Former big shots in do-or-die push for a comeback in 2022
For Ruto to succeed, he must navigate many minefields on his path

By Special Correspondent | 4 hours ago

For Ruto to succeed, he must navigate many minefields on his path

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC