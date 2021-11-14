OKA principals promise to slash tax by a half if elected in 2022

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a church service at Kiserian in Kajiado County on November 14, 2011. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

One Kenya Alliance principals have promised to slash tax by half if elected into office.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his fellow One Kenya Alliance principal and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi said they are committed to improving Kenyans' lives.

The two attended a church service in Kajiado today where they were hosted by Governor Joseph Lenku.

The OKA principals toured Kajiado to popularise the outfit ahead of the 2022 general election.

Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi were absent. OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi address Kiserian residents on their way to Kitengela. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kalonzo said part of OKA's agenda, if elected, into office would be to push for free secondary education and end corruption.

The Wiper leader added: "Corrupt leaders will be tasked to explain the source of their wealth."

Other promises included a steady water supply and a monthly stipend for single-parent homes.

The principals ruled out boardroom deals in picking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor saying Kenyans will decide who will be the next president.

They have announced that they have been working on a strategy to sell their agenda to Kenyans as well as a roadmap to unveil their choice of a presidential candidate.

The principals underscored their resolve not to be intimidated to throw their weight behind someone outside of the coalition, outlined their manifesto, and promised to remain united.

They are yet to name the OKA flagbearer in the presidential race.

Gideon has in the past decried corruption in government and called for intervention to save the country from further loss of funds.

“One thing I am very proud of my colleagues in OKA is that in the prism or eyes of Kenyans, they are trustworthy and there is nothing which can be greater than another human being trusting you with their lives and future,” he said in Thika on November 1.

The Baringo Senator said the policies that OKA is advocating are unmatched by their competitors and promised that their government will revive industries that collapsed, create more jobs and ensure security for all Kenyans.

Share this story