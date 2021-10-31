OKA principals reject boardroom deals on 2022 poll

OKA principals Gideon Moi (Kanu), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) campaign in Githurai on October 31, 2021. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals yesterday took their campaign to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kiambu backyard where they maintained that they are united.

OKA principals Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo dismissed reports that some of them are holding secret meetings with other presidential aspirants.

Mudavadi ruled out boardroom deals in picking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor saying Kenyans will decide who will be the next president.

Speaking after attending service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministry church in Thika where they were accompanied by more than 15 MPs drawn from Wiper, Kanu and ANC parties, the leaders called on MPs to pass a supplementary budget to ensure IEBC gets more money to conduct second round of voter registration.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to demand for a free and fair 2022 General Election, saying that no one should be compelled to support any politician.

“You are the one with the power to choose your leader and let us stop the propaganda that it must be so and so. The leadership comes from the people and the people must decide, not a few leaders seated somewhere making choices for Kenyans. We want this to be determined by the ordinary voter in every part of the 47 counties,” he said.

The ANC leader exuded confidence that one of the OKA principals will be elected the 5th President of the country come next year's elections.

“As from next year, we shall be choosing leaders who will get the country out of the ditch. The government disburses money to the grassroots but it is misused through corruption,” Mudavadi said.

He said there was need to address concerns raised by small and medium-sized enterprises that were impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi decried corruption in government and called for intervention to save the country from further loss of funds.

“One thing I am very proud of my colleagues in OKA is that in the prism or eyes of Kenyans, they are trustworthy and there is nothing which can be greater than another human being trusting you with their lives and future,” Gideon said.

The Baringo Senator said the policies that OKA is advocating are unmatched by their competitors and promised that their government will revive industries that collapsed, create more jobs and ensure security for all Kenyans.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on the other hand said he deserved praise for the achievements of President Kibaki's 2007 -2013 regime. He noted that it is under the Kibaki-Kalonzo led government that free primary education was fully achieved and that if elected, he will ensure secondary education is free.

“When you give Kibaki 100 per cent credit, give Kalonzo 40 per cent. I have political experience and international exposure. When shall take over the government next year we shall truly have free secondary education.

“We have a right to speak our mind anywhere because we are citizens of this country. We have great plans for our country," the Wiper leader promised.

Kalonzo said they recover all the stolen to fund free education.

“We will ensure all our children access free primary and secondary education. I know someone will ask me where we will get the money. We shall seal all corruption loopholes and recover all the stolen money, and any proceeds of corruption will be seized by the government,” he said.

Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang'ula, promised that the OKA government will address unemployment, high taxes and ensure more funds are disbursed to the counties.

“There are countries that are poorer than Kenya but are able to fund free education up to university level. As OKA, we shall be advocating for free education for all Kenyans,” he said.

Wetang'ula said that the OKA administration will ensure respect of the rule of law, independence of relevant government institutions and protect the integrity of the country’s territorial boundaries.

