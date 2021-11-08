Kimemia: Mt Kenya governors have not been coerced to support Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a service at Legio Maria in Makongeni, Nairobi, on November 7, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Mt Kenya governors have not been coerced to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said the notion that some of them were being intimidated or forced to support Raila’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires next year was misplaced.

“Those of us who have rallied behind Baba (Odinga) are doing so willingly. None has been intimidated or coerced to support him. There are senators, Members of the National Assembly and other leaders from the region who are willingly supporting him,” Kimemia said.

He dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies that the former premier was ‘a government project’ saying the ODM leader is a democrat who has sacrificed a lot in his fight against dictatorship and never is anyone’s project.

The governor made the remarks during a live Breakfast Show on Citizen TV, Monday morning that had a panel consisting of senators Ledama ole Kina (Narok) and his Meru counterpart Mithika Linturi.

Kimemia, who hosted Odinga in his county at the weekend, was reacting to a claim by Linturi that most of the leaders from Mt Kenya supporting Odinga have been coerced or being arm-twisted by the state-with threats of arrest and being charged with corruption-related charges.

Linturi had alleged that most of the governors supporting Odinga were not doing so willingly and that the Jubilee government through some state investigative agencies were threatening the county chiefs who were against the idea.

“Those that are pushing Odinga’s candidature are governors, cabinet secretaries, and Principal Secretaries. The reason is this; the governors have been intimidated, threatened and because of the offices they hold and transactions they have made, they are afraid of KRA, EACC, and DCI,” Linturi said.

He added; "I come from the mountain (Central Kenya); the people have taken a position and made their mind. Since Odinga did that handshake with President Uhuru, so much has happened against him (Odinga), he has been made a government project. A government project that has been sold and forced down our throats.”

Linturi claimed high-profile graft investigative files, which will never see the light of the day, await those governors who will make a major move to leave Jubilee.

“We (governors) are not criminals. We are not threatened or intimidated by KRA, EACC or DCI. We are supporting Baba (Odinga) because of his policies and what he did when he worked with President Kibaki under the grand coalition government,” the governor said.

He added; “When he worked in the Kibaki administration Odinga managed to seal loopholes in tax collections and we were able to offer free primary education and many other development projects.”

The governor clarified that Mt Kenya voters were listening to the former prime minister and they have known him for many years as a performer and a leader who can make a difference.

Ledama said; “Mr Odinga will be a government project and will never be a government. What Odinga has done for this country cannot be wished away by branding him a project.”

In the recent past, the former premier has intensified campaign in the Mt Kenya region, receiving an endorsement from members of the Mt Kenya Foundations, elders and a number of governors as he popularizes his Azimio la Umoja clarion call.

Odinga is yet to announce his candidature for the 2022 presidential race but he has declared he will make his position known on December 9.

His campaign has the support of President Uhuru who has been trying to influence his succession and has thrown his weight behind Odinga’s ambitions.

The ODM leader is riding on the March 2018 handshake between him and Uhuru that has seen his woo Mt Kenya region, one of the biggest voting blocs that ensured victory for Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 polls.

In 2017, Odinga ran on behalf of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), which included all of Kenya's main opposition groups.

It was a big achievement that convinced other political heavyweights to sacrifice their own ambitions to support him in what is likely to be his final stab at the presidency.

He had promised that, if elected, he would serve only one term in office.

His biggest rival for the seat at the moment, Deputy President William Ruto, who has been relentless since he was pushed out of power circles in 2018.



But Odinga’s former coalition partners, who include former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, have been jittery about committing to the Odinga cause for the third time.

Among the issues that broke the 2017 coalition was Odinga’s post-2017 decisions to swear himself as the People’s President, and then to move into a quasi-coalition with the ruling party Jubilee without involving his partners, as well as the sharing of funds distributed to political parties depending on their electoral success.

Kalonzo, Musalia and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have now formed the One Kenya Alliance.

