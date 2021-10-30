× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Disquiet as ODM favours direct tickets in Western

POLITICS
By Benard Lusigi | October 30th 2021
Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is split over the mode of selecting candidates for various elective seats in Western for next year’s General Election.

Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya is pushing for a system that could see “popular” candidates handpicked or chosen by delegates in certain areas, which has not gone down well with majority of aspirants eyeing various seats on the ODM ticket.

The party has for long dominated the region’s politics and its primaries have always been an emotive issue.

Governor Oparanya, who says the decision has already been endorsed by the party’s top decision-making organ, avers the move is borne out of fear that external forces could infiltrate the party’s nomination exercise.

Political commentator Martin Andati warns that direct nominations could cost ODM dearly even as Oparanya insists they will enhance the party’s chances of winning many seats as possible.

KEEP READING

 OKA principals unveil grand plan for State House contest

 A leap of faith

 Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore

 Kanu to launch voter sensitisation in Uasin Gishu

“The party has agreed to change the system of conducting primaries. We will not subject aspirants to nominations but either hand-pick or use delegates system to nominate party’s candidates,” Oparanya said when he met a section of Ward representatives from Bungoma and aspirants for various elective seats from West Pokot separately at Kakamega Golf Hotel on Monday.

Oparanya, whose remarks came after he met with ODM party leader Raila Odinga in Kisumu, claims the idea behind the strategy was also to reduce costs incurred by aspirants during the nominations.

“The new arrangement will help cut down on the cost aspirants incurred in nominations. We want to save them from such expenses through a cheaper process,” said Oparanya.

“Aspirants spend more during nominations at the expense of the General Election and at the expense of the party. Our interest is to win the seats,” added the governor.

But Andati argues that some aspirants may decide to go it alone at the expense of ODM if they are frustrated by the party’s high command.

He cites the case of Siaya County where Senator James Orengo, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons Deputy Director Charles Owino are eyeing ODM ticket and any favouritism could cost the party.

Andati also cited Ikolomani and Navakholo constituencies where MPs Bernard Shinali and Emmanuel Wangwe could run on a Jubilee ticket but support Raila’s presidential quest.

“ODM claims their decision is a scientific survey, but nothing can be further from the truth, they must first get into a coalition and agree to field candidates as a unit or else things will not work out for the Orange party,” he says.

However, Oparanya maintains that the party was putting adequate measures in place to ensure the new system works well for all aspirants and ODM countrywide.

“We are strengthening our electoral systems to ensure free and democratic nominations devoid of fallouts,” he added.

The governor said the strategy is informed by the fact that ODM lost many seats in the last elections due to flawed nominations.

ODM performed dismally managing a paltry eight parliamentary seats out of the 33 in Western.

In Kakamega County, it won only two MP seats out of 12. ANC scooped five seats and Jubilee four seats while Ford Kenya won one seat. But Oparanya has reassured those eyeing the ODM ticket that all is well even with the new arrangement.

Oparanya revealed that Raila will tour Western next month to popularise his Azimio la Umoja campaign plan.

ODM National Elections Board (NEB) convened a grassroots leaders meeting in Kakamega recently to update them on new rules and plans for the upcoming party elections.

“I will personally ensure that the ODM Elections Board conducts free and fair nominations,” said the governor.

NEB chairperson Catherine Muma and Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca were among those who attended the meeting.   

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Government commissions water pan in Bute, Wajir county in a bid to improve livelihoods

How Nakurio girls secondary school in Turkana county struggles to access clean water

The national museum urges authors to write on Kenya's history for the sake of future generations

Standard Chartered Marathon preview: Payday is finally here! New set of millionaires to be crowned
Finally, the day is here! A new set of millionaires will be crowned in the 18th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.
Malkia star Wacu: I was born to win
In another world, Jane Wairimu (better known as Wacu) would be an actress, a singer, a dancer or a deejay.

MOST READ

Oscar Sudi: It will take you 300 years to be anywhere close to me
Oscar Sudi: It will take you 300 years to be anywhere close to me

POLITICS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
OKA principals unveil grand plan for State House contest

By Julius Chepkwony | 5 hours ago

OKA principals unveil grand plan for State House contest
OKA leaders kick off campaigns in Kakamega

By Robert Amalemba and Julius Chepkwony | 1 day ago

OKA leaders kick off campaigns in Kakamega
Oscar Sudi: It will take you 300 years to be anywhere close to me

By Mireri Junior | 1 day ago

Oscar Sudi: It will take you 300 years to be anywhere close to me
Ruth Odinga: Why there is voter apathy in Nyanza

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Ruth Odinga: Why there is voter apathy in Nyanza

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC