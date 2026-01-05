Why Mwakwere coronation has caused political storm in Coast

Former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere in a past function at the Bomas on Kenya. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former controversial Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere is again in the eye of a storm after his coronation as Mijikenda spokesman in the absence of key political figures.

His crowning held on December 27, last year, at the home of Coast independence hero and doyen of opposition politics, Ronald Ngala, at Vishakani in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, was interpreted differently by politicians and even some kaya custodians as the clock ticks towards the next general election, although proponents maintain that Mwakwere will guide the community into achieving unity and harmony.