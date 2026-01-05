×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Mwakwere coronation has caused political storm in Coast

By Patrick Beja | Jan. 5, 2026
Former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere in a past function at the Bomas on Kenya. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former controversial Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere is again in the eye of a storm after his coronation as Mijikenda spokesman in the absence of key political figures.

His crowning held on December 27, last year, at the home of Coast independence hero and doyen of opposition politics, Ronald Ngala, at Vishakani in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, was interpreted differently by politicians and even some kaya custodians as the clock ticks towards the next general election, although proponents maintain that Mwakwere will guide the community into achieving unity and harmony.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Chirau Ali Mwakwere Mijikenda Spokesman 2027 General Election Kaya Elders
.

Latest Stories

Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
Political policing in Uganda and what it means for the 2026 vote
Politics
By The Conversation
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
By Gardy Chacha 5 hrs ago
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved