Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race

POLITICS
By Nicholas Mburu | October 23rd 2021

Speaker Justin Muturi. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he will not be swayed to abandon his 2022 presidential bid.

Instead, he called on his rivals to prepare for a tough duel in next year's General Election, adding he is not a pushover.

Speaking while presiding over a funds drive at Sega Polytechnic in Ugenya on Friday, Muturi said he has gained enough political experience that puts him in good stead to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Let us meet at the ballot, I am not joining the race to lose but to win by landslide,” he said during the empowerment funds drive of women small scale traders.

Muturi called on other leaders to be ready to accept the verdict that will be delivered by Kenyans in the August elections.

Speaker Justin Muturi (right) speaks to Ugenya MP David Ochieng during a fundraiser at Sega, Siaya County. October 2021. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

“We need not elect corrupt people who will misuse public resources meant for development. This country needs leaders who can promote integrity and be accountable," he said.

Area MP David Ochieng, the Movement for Democratic Growth (MDG) party leader, had invited Muturi to preside over the funds drive.

