Justin Muturi: Mt Kenya can still produce the fifth president in next year's elections

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (pictured) has said the next president can still come from Mt Kenya.

Muturi told off those who have been implying that the region should not field a presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election. The region has so far produced three presidents.

"Let no one mislead Kenyans that Mt Kenya cannot produce the next president because no one deserves the top seat more than others" he said.

Speaking at ACK Kongoini church in Kiharu yesterday, Muturi told faithful to unite behind a leader who will address their interests.

In reference to ODM leader Raila Odinga's promise to offer Sh6,000 to jobless youths, the Speaker said such tokens will not provide long term solution to eradicate poverty.

"In Mt Kenya people don't believe in being given money for free, tell them the truth that even that money will be from taxes," he said.

Muturi said what Kenyans need is sound economic policies rather than a culture of handouts which would create poverty rather than eradicate it.

